Speaking through sobs, the mother of one of Daniel Marcov’s sexual abuse victims on Monday spoke of the harm that his crimes caused.
“There were so many red flags that had risen that there was possible sexual abuse,” the mother said while speaking at Marcov’s sentencing hearing in Dubuque. “I took all the appropriate steps when a red flag presented. I’ve done everything, but it doesn’t take away my feeling guilty. The sexual-abuse allegation created a ton of emotional havoc for my kids.”
Marcov, 36, of 583 Jefferson St., was sentenced to 25 years in prison, with a requirement that he must serve at least 70% of it — or 17 years, six months — before he is eligible for parole.
Marcov previously entered an Alford plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of second-degree sexual abuse and a probation violation. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
Under a plea deal, a charge of second-degree sexual abuse in a separate case was dismissed, but during the sentencing hearing, the mothers of both victims were permitted to speak.
The Telegraph Herald does not identify victims of sexual crimes and, to protect their identities, will not name their mothers in this story.
Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt followed the sentencing recommendation outlined in the plea agreement for one “of the most tragic cases this court has to hear.” In addition to the prison time, Marcov also must register as a sex offender for life and be subject to a lifetime of special supervision. The special supervision means Marcov could be subject to commitment back into custody if after his prison term he is deemed to be a danger to the public.
“Mr. Marcov, you are a sexual predator, and your prey are the most vulnerable victims that exist,” Shubatt said.
Marcov sat silently next to his attorney, Tom Goodman, throughout the hearing.
Marcov was accused of sexually abusing a girl younger than 13 years old over a seven-year period at multiple locations in Dubuque County. He was arrested on that warrant in July 2018.
In the other case, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department was notified in October of allegations that Marcov also sexually abused a boy younger than 18. The boy told authorities that the abuse occurred regularly over eight years at multiple locations in Dubuque County, according to court documents.
“I wish I would have listened when my (child) said there was something off with you,” said the mother of the other Marcov victim during the hearing. “Too little, too late. I know better now. However, that will never undo the childhood you stole from them.”