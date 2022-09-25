People Who Make a Difference
Buy Now

Kim Veech (left) and Tamie Weydert are volunteers at the gift shop at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster, Wis.

 JESSICA REILLY

LANCASTER, Wis. — For Tamie Weydert and Kim Veech, both of Lancaster, volunteering is done best when done together.

Over the past 10 years, the two friends have put in more than 4,300 combined volunteer hours at Grant Regional Health Center’s gift shop in Lancaster.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.