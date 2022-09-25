LANCASTER, Wis. — For Tamie Weydert and Kim Veech, both of Lancaster, volunteering is done best when done together.
Over the past 10 years, the two friends have put in more than 4,300 combined volunteer hours at Grant Regional Health Center’s gift shop in Lancaster.
“We both said, ‘Well, I’m only going to do it if you do it’ and, ‘I’m not going to do it without you,’” Veech said of their decision to become co-chairs of the store. “... When we do come in to work, we almost always come in together.”
The gift shop is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Grant Regional Health Center Auxiliary, which raises money for hospital programming and patient care.
As co-chairs, Veech and Weydert manage the store “from start to finish,” said hospital volunteer coordinator and auxiliary membership chair Rochelle Williams. They order merchandise, organize store displays and oversee around a dozen volunteers who staff the store.
All that volunteer work is in addition to full-time jobs at TRICOR Insurance, where the two work together.
“It’s a pretty big commitment,” Weydert said. “There’s a lot that goes on even for a small shop between (all the different tasks).”
The store stocks clothing, baby toys, candles and more. The goal is for patients, hospital staff and the community at large to be able to use the store for their gift-giving needs.
“It’s hard to quantify (their impact) because when you look at all of the smiles that they’ve helped generate and the goodwill they’ve done for our community, it’s just immeasurable,” Williams said.
Since assuming responsibility for the store, Weydert and Veech have led the shop through several changes and challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic presented the most recent of these hurdles, temporarily shuttering the store and contributing to a volunteer shortage.
Before the pandemic, many of the shop’s volunteers were older people who faced the highest risk of serious illness if they were to catch COVID-19. Not all those volunteers felt comfortable returning to a hospital setting when the store reopened, Veech said, meaning there are fewer people to staff the store.
“COVID definitely scared a lot of us and made us nervous, especially in a hospital environment,” Veech said. “Since restrictions have lifted, I feel like our volunteers are doing a good job … but we always have room for more.”
Weydert and Veech are now focused on recruiting new volunteers so they can expand the shop’s hours and offerings. With COVID restrictions waning, they both expressed excitement at seeing how the store can grow.
“We’re just kind of getting back in the swing of things in our newest spot,” Weydert said. “... I’d like to see it grow because in turn, it’s all going to go back and benefit the community in some shape or form.”
