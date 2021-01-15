The State of Iowa is receiving nearly $345 million in federal funds to help schools address COVID-19-related costs, $6.5 million of which will go to Dubuque Community Schools.
Officials this week announced their receipt of the funds for prekindergarten through 12th-grade schools through the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. A total of 90% of the funds will be available to districts, and the rest will be used for state-level education efforts, according to a press release.
Schools can use the money for areas such as professional development, technology, sanitization measures, facility repairs, air quality improvements, summer learning and mental health services.
Allocations are based on districts’ eligibility for Title I funding and will be distributed to local districts as follows:
- Andrew: $165,452
- Bellevue: $173,233
- Central: $175,515
- Clayton Ridge: $260,727
- Dubuque: $6,505,712
- Easton Valley: $255,606
- Edgewood-Colesburg: $396,221
- Maquoketa: $1,105,594
- Maquoketa Valley: $354,497
- MFL MarMac: $395,354
- Monticello: $388,809
- West Delaware: $620,790
- Western Dubuque: $1,190,733
This round of funding is more than four times what the state received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, however, it does not include a provision to give funds to nonpublic schools. State officials will make a separate program available to those schools, according to the release.