Two Democratic candidates seeking to become the next Dubuque County treasurer will face each other in an upcoming primary election.
Voters will decide between Laura McCarthy-Kohn and Angela Steffens in the June 7 primary, with the highest voter-getter facing Republican Michael Clasen in the Nov. 8 election.
The winner of the election will step into a position that has recently been in flux. Longtime Treasurer Eric Stierman retired at the end of last year, and the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors appointed Randy Wedewer to serve through the November election. However, Wedewer resigned in February after he was arrested on a prostitution charge.
County supervisors then appointed former County Auditor Denise Dolan to serve as treasurer until a new one is elected.
The Telegraph Herald recently spoke with McCarthy-Kohn and Steffens about their campaigns.
Laura McCarthy-Kohn
McCarthy-Kohn currently works as a clerk for the Dubuque County Health Department. Prior to that, she spent several years in managerial positions in both the hospitality and health care fields, including working as a sales manager at the Holiday Inn in downtown Dubuque and as a facility services manager at Hills & Dales.
McCarthy-Kohn, who holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Clarke University, said her management experience gives her the knowledge to properly run the county treasurer’s office.
“About 90% of my career has been spent in supervisory or management, lead-type roles,” she said. “I wanted a job where I could serve people and utilize my skillset better.”
If elected, McCarthy-Kohn said she will work to ensure that the treasurer’s office is running efficiently and seeing to the needs of Dubuque County residents.
She said part of her approach as treasurer would be to engage staff in working to make the treasurer’s office better.
“I would take the time to make sure we are more efficiently working for the public and being cost effective,” McCarthy-Kohn said. “It’s got to be a collective effort as far as what works and what doesn’t.”
Angela Steffens
Steffens currently serves as the deputy treasurer of tax in the Dubuque County treasurer’s office. After earning a two-year accounting degree from Northeast Iowa Community College, Steffens started her career in the treasurer’s office as a clerk, a role she held for 11 years before transitioning to work as a clerk in the county’s zoning department.
In 2019, she was promoted to zoning administrative assistant, a position she held for nearly three years before moving back to the treasurer’s office three months ago to take the deputy treasurer position.
As a longtime veteran of the treasurer’s office, Steffens said she has the first-hand knowledge and experience that make her the right fit for the position.
“I know the procedures, and I know how the office runs,” she said. “I would step right in with no interruption and have a good background.”
Steffens said the county treasurer’s office is currently working efficiently and meeting the needs of Dubuque County residents. If elected, she primarily would focus on maintaining that level and quality of service.
She said she also would prioritize working with clerks and other staff at the office to make changes if they are needed.
“I want to keep the workflow going,” Steffens said. “We are efficient and caught up already, and I want to keep things running smoothly.”
