EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Work continues at Edgewood Event Center to repair damage caused by a ceiling collapse in the reception area last month.
Meanwhile, the owners still are hosting events in a smaller area of the building until repairs are completed.
According to co-owner Rose Totman, half of the ceiling came down on Jan. 21. Totman and her partner, Randy Vogt, had left the center an hour before the collapse.
“We were able to pinpoint the time of the collapse at 7:30 p.m. based on security camera footage,” Totman said.
Two layers of sheetrock on the ceiling is the probable cause of the collapse, according to Totman.
“There were two layers put on at two different times, one by the people who put on the first layer and not envisioning another layer ever being put on,” she said. “The second layer, during a remodel, didn’t account for the amount of weight already on.”
Damages are estimated at $80,000. Besides the ceiling and insulation, the collapse caused damage to heating, electrical and other infrastructure behind walls.
Fusion DanceWorks uses the facility for dance classes and rehearsals. Totman said classes still are being held in the west side of the facility.
“The west side is safe as that was a different building design,” she said. “We are still hosting small meetings and gatherings in that part of the facility.”
The reception area is being remodeled to repair the damage. Totman expects to still hold a steak fry by the Edgewood Fire Department scheduled for late March. She said the remodeling should be completed by April 1.
“It will have a new look,” she said. “The room will have open trusses, new lighting and flooring, along with better acoustics.”