In fifth grade, Mike Gibson discovered a series of children’s history books that defined the course of his life.
Gibson, who retired on June 1 after 37 years as the director of the Loras College Center for Dubuque History, credits the books with sending him on a path from which he has never diverged.
“I’ve never left history since I started reading those books,” he said.
A transplant from Pocatello, Idaho, Gibson brought his history degree from Idaho State University to Iowa in 1973, following his freshman advisor to the Iowa State Historical Society in Iowa City.
“I was the business manager for the historical society until he could find another position for me,” said Gibson. “A few months later, I became his assistant.”
A move to Dubuque in 1983 brought Gibson to Loras College. Hired as a part-time archivist by Robert Klein, then Loras College's librarian and co-founder of the CDH, Gibson soon became became the full-time archivist and director.
While his storied career includes a long list of awards and accomplishments, Gibson said mentoring interns has been one of his most rewarding endeavors.
“I’ve probably had more than 50 students over the years,” Gibson said. “Some students who have worked with me have gone on to careers in public history.”
Amelia Foley is one of those students who might find her niche in public history due to Gibson’s influence.
“Mike was definitely one of the most influential people in my life when it comes to forming my plans for after graduation,” said Foley, 21, who will be a senior at Loras in the fall. “I’m actively seeking out graduate school programs that offer opportunities in public history.”
Hannah Bernhard, a 2019 graduate, agreed that being in Gibson’s sphere had much to do with her career choice.
“It was my first real exposure the field of public history as a profession," she said. "Mike was the first to inspire me to consider it as a career path.”
Bernhard, 23, is serving an internship in collections and exhibits at the Museum of Danish America in Elk Horn, Iowa.
“Mike has inspired me in so many ways,” she said. “Not the least of which is a lasting love for Dubuque, Loras and Iowa.”
Gibson’s support for his interns went beyond the confines of the CDH. He attended athletic events and theater performances, and would bring them treats during long research sessions.
“He made a point of seeing almost any production the Loras Players put onstage,” Brigid Flaherty, 22, who graduated in May and will be interning in Dublin, Ireland. “When I was an intern, Mike must’ve known I was under quite a bit of stress when I was working on my thesis for history. He would bring me and my friend pieces of chocolate while we worked.”
When Gibson talks about history, his words are infused with his love for Dubuque and its people.
“Dubuquers have a historical conscience,” he said. "They are very interested in their heritage, and they’re proud of the fact that Dubuque is the oldest city in the state. They’re very historically minded.”
Gibson’s passion for history is infectious, although he’s the first to admit it isn’t everyone’s cup of tea.
“History’s a hard sell to anybody,” he said. “You’re teaching something that’s so extraneous to their own lives. But when you can take history in your own backyard and learn about that, then it becomes relevant.”
"Dubuque History: Life in our own backyard," a program Gibson created in collaboration with Dubuque area schools in 1988 for use in 3rd grade classrooms, is a prime example. The history unit is still being used today.
“If you ask somebody what the Dubuque shot tower is, they’ll probably say it’s a place downtown to get pizza and beer,” he said. “But if you ask a third grader, they’d have a very different answer.”
Gibson’s future plans include continuing to serve as a gatekeeper of historical records. He has been on the Iowa Historical Records advisory board for two decades, and said he would enjoy volunteering at the archives for the Dubuque Historical Society and the River Museum.
“One of my favorite sayings comes from a piece of Native American heritage: ‘Who neglects history risks losing the vision,’” Gibson said. “History’s really about who we are and why we are the way we are. We need to save the bits and pieces of history. They’re the proof of what we’ve done.”
Gibson has nothing but praise for Dubuque and the academic institution where he spent most of his career.
"I am so grateful to Loras College for giving me the best job in Dubuque, bar none," he said. "It's been absolutely a joy."