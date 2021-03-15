Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Dubuque County will host a free gardening workshop from 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 25.
Participants can attend virtually or in person at the extension office, 14858 W. Ridge Lane, Suite 2, according to a press release. Topics include how to choose the right crops for a space, preventing disease and pest problems and creating a budget for a garden.
Registration is required by Monday, March 22, and can be made by visiting bit.ly/dbqgardenworkshop or calling 563-583-6496.