PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — As people began to gather on the grassy field behind Platteville High School on Friday, they had to use their imagination to picture what the site soon will become.
The large space was flat and empty save for the quickly swelling crowd of students and families, and it was somewhat soggy from the on-and-off rain. However, the field soon will be home to the district’s new $10 million outdoor athletics complex, including an eight-lane track, new stadium and turf athletic fields.
Around 300 students and community members gathered at the school Friday for the project’s groundbreaking. Backdropped by a giant yellow excavator that later would take on the job, district officials used shiny new shovels to overturn the first pile of earth on the project.
“I think we’re all super excited about the fact that we’ve actually broken ground on the facility,” School Board President Josh Grabandt said. “A lot of planning and community support has gone into it, so seeing it come to fruition today is really exciting.”
Superintendent Jim Boebel said the goal is to have the complex open this October. It is the largest of a series of planned improvements in the district funded through a $36 million voter-approved referendum.
The athletics complex will offer students additional space for outdoor sporting events or practices. There are also plans to partner with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and an area soccer club to allow for community use.
“I really believe this will become a hub of community pride and collaboration,” Boebel said. “We want to have to turn the lights off every night because people are using it that much.”
In addition to the athletics complex, the district will start work soon on the other referendum-funded projects, all of which should be completed by the end of 2024.
At Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center, the district plans to renovate the cafeteria and gym, and a new pick-up and drop-off area is coming to Westview Elementary School. Both the middle and high schools will see various classroom renovations, among other projects.
“We’ve gotten pretty aggressive with our timeline,” Grabandt said. “Over the next 24 months, community members are going to see a lot of things going on at the district.”
Students and families gathered at the groundbreaking seemed excited about the changes. Friend groups smiled and laughed, clapping and cheering when the official groundbreaking took place.
“It’s very exciting,” Platteville High School senior Lexi Roh said after the groundbreaking. “Just because I’m not going to be in school (when it’s done), doesn’t mean I think it shouldn’t happen. It’s going to be great for the community.”
