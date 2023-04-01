PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — As people began to gather on the grassy field behind Platteville High School on Friday, they had to use their imagination to picture what the site soon will become.

The large space was flat and empty save for the quickly swelling crowd of students and families, and it was somewhat soggy from the on-and-off rain. However, the field soon will be home to the district’s new $10 million outdoor athletics complex, including an eight-lane track, new stadium and turf athletic fields.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.