MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Manchester officials recently approved a tiered season pass pricing system for Kramer Aquatic Center.
The increase, the first in 14 years for the aquatic center, will be based on the number of people in a family using the pass. With a change in family dynamics, the council recognized that defining a “family” in terms of a season pass is different than it used to be.
Next season, a season pass will include two adults and their children/stepchildren. Additional adults, such as ex-spouses and grandparents, could be listed on passes as caregivers/sitters for an additional $10, allowing them to be admitted into the aquatic center only if they are there with the children listed on the season pass.
“It’s been a while since we have raised the prices,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Doug Foley. “By doing so, this will give us some increased revenue that will help offset the increase in wages for our staff that we implemented last year and will continue to implement due to a statewide shortage of lifeguards as well as an increase in wages in all jobs.”
Last year, hourly wages increased from $7.50 per hour to $8.50 and for those lifeguards with Water Safety Instructor training, from $8.50 per hour to $9.50.
Kramer Aquatic Center, when fully staffed, employs 12 lifeguards, along with a manager, front desk and concession stand staff.