BELMONT, Wis. — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Lafayette County.
Anna M. Conner, 46, of Belmont, complained of minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that Connor was traveling on Lafayette County G at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday when she stopped to check on a vehicle in the ditch.
Connor’s vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by Kyle R. Rood, 25, of Rewey.
There were no other injuries reported.