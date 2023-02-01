Unemployment rates ticked up slightly in most area counties in December, but state and local economic outlooks remained strong, area economic leaders said.
In Dubuque County, the unemployment rate increased from 2.8% in November to 3.2% in December. However, the unemployment rate was down from December 2021, when it was 3.7%.
Across the tri-state area, most counties saw their unemployment rates tick upward from November to December, while trends were mixed when comparing the December data to one year earlier.
Statewide, December’s unemployment rate held steady from November at 3.1%, down from 3.9% in December 2021. In a press release, Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend characterized the latest figures as a sign that the state is in a stronger position than a year ago, with job growth in multiple sectors and more Iowans with a job than at the same time the prior year.
Locally, the Dubuque metropolitan area was up 100 jobs from November to December, which is unusual for this time of year, according to Nic Hockenberry, director of workforce programming at Greater Dubuque Development Corp. From 2014 to 2019, employment declined by 230 on average from November to December, he wrote in an email.
Still, an increase in unemployment is par for the course for this time of year, according to Alex Baum, director of advocacy, data and learning at Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
“Pretty much every other year, you’re going to see that tick up in December,” Baum said, noting that the latest unemployment figures were in line with the rest of the year.
Dubuque County’s unemployment rate in 2022 ranged from 4.8% in January to 2.3% in May.
Donna Boss, executive director of Delaware County (Iowa) Economic Development, attributed her county’s increase in unemployment from 2.2% in November to 2.6% in December to a decline in construction work as winter weather set in.
“That’s the construction side of the world saying, ‘You know, we’re not going to work in blizzards,’” she said.
In southwest Wisconsin, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties each saw slight declines in unemployment from November to December, while Crawford County’s unemployment rate ticked up from 3% to 3.5%
Ron Brisbois, executive director of Grant County Economic Development Corp., said an abundance of job openings and reports of high demand from area businesses gave him a confident outlook, even with national projections of a recession in 2023.
The Associated Press reported on Thursday that the U.S. economy expanded 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022, the second quarter of consecutive growth, though both consumer spending and business investment were weak and likely to be affected further by inflation and rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
“If there is a recession, I don’t see it being a particularly hard recession in my county,” Brisbois said, citing low unemployment, high business demand and an abundance of job openings.
He added that the county’s strong agriculture sector likely further would insulate it from a national recession.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
