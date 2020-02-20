For more than 50 years, Larry Friedman has been a regular at the Kiwanis Club of Dubuque.
Even when he missed a meeting for a vacation or other obligation, he made it up by attending board meetings or meetings for other Kiwanis Clubs.
"I've had 50 years of perfect attendance," said Friedman, 93, of Dubuque, who joined the Dubuque club 55 years ago.
Members of the Dubuque Kiwanis Club this month are celebrating 100 years in the community with an event Saturday, Feb. 29. Members of the group have spent their years serving the community through fundraising and volunteer service.
"It's cool to be part of that long history," said Melissa Neuhaus, president of the local club. "There's not very many organizations who reach that 100-year mark."
The Dubuque Kiwanis Club was chartered on Valentine's Day in 1920, just five years after the founding of the first Kiwanis Club in the nation, according to local secretary Susan Henricks. The local group started out with 89 members.
Friedman was part of the group when members marked their 50th anniversary, serving as vice president at the time and then president two years later.
"It’s a great organization, and looking back to see all the funds we've raised to help children in the community throughout the years, it's been gratifying," he said.
Club members host a few major fundraising activities each year. In the fall, members sell peanuts and pretzels to local businesses and stand outside grocery stores trading donations for snacks.
In the spring, members hold a pancake breakfast to support neuroscience research.
Members of the group budget about $14,000 to give away in grants each year. Most of that money goes to organizations in the Dubuque area.
Among those organizations is Opening Doors, which the Kiwanis Club has supported since 2002. Recent grants have been used to help pay for bus passes and taxi services for people being served by the nonprofit, according to Ann Lorenz, development and marketing director for Opening Doors.
"(The Kiwanis) have been around a long time, and they work really hard with some of their special events so that they can raise the money to give it back to nonprofits," Lorenz said.