PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Mary Anne Gerhards and John Melssen met in the spring of 1951 at a dance at Twilight Ballroom in Dickeyville that was a benefit for the local baseball team.
“I danced with her a couple of times, I asked if I could take her home, and that was it,” John said.
In May, they will celebrate 67 years of marriage.
They would meet up and date three times a week, usually going to dance halls in the area. John was a graduate of Loras Academy, and Mary Anne was finishing up at the school at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Tennyson.
After a few years of dating, John was drafted.
“I knew I was going to be drafted,” John said. “We talked it over, and we decided we’d wait (to get married) until I got out of the Army.”
He served from 1953 until 1955 in Fort Bliss in Texas and Fort Monroe in Virginia. They exchanged six letters a week.
“We didn’t write seven because there’s no mail on the seventh day,” John said.
They were engaged in December 1953, when John was back on leave.
When John was finished with his service, they were married on May 24, 1955, at St. Andrew’s. They held a reception at Mary Anne’s parents’ farm. It was a rainy day.
“Because we had such a long dry spell, everybody was just glad it rained,” Mary Anne said.
Local band Ernie and His Playboys played at the wedding. Years later, they also played at John and Mary Anne’s 25th and 50th anniversary celebrations.
At the time of their marriage, John was working at a garage in Dickeyville with his brother, making 75 cents an hour.
But with a new wife and children to follow shortly, John began looking for something new, finding $1.69-per-hour wages at Dubuque Packing Co.
After a few years of living in Dickeyville, they took over the farm from Mary Anne’s parents in 1961. After three years, they moved back to Dickeyville.
“He was working six days a week, probably 10-hour days,” Mary Anne said. “It got to be too much.”
“She’d be at home taking care of 500 caged layers (chickens),” John said. “And a big yard. She’d go out and rake hay. I worried.”
John and Mary Anne had four children: Diane Klaas, Brenda Fitzpatrick, Rick Melssen and Tom Melssen.
The family enjoyed picnics and drive-in movies, as well as playing and watching softball.
Brenda said they often went on trips on the weekends and in the summer, traveling throughout Iowa and Wisconsin on backroads.
Once the children were older, Mary Anne worked at Sunset Lanes for 15 years and Hauber’s Processing for 15 years. After 27 years at the Pack, John became an insurance agent.
One day, John was invited to go golfing with a friend from the Pack. He and Mary Anne became avid golfers, inviting others in Dickeyville to play.
“We were golfing about three times a week,” Mary Anne said.
Brenda said her parents always enjoyed doing things together, from square dancing to bowling to euchre.
“They did so much together, and I think that’s the secret,” Brenda said. “They met each other at the perfect time, and they were the perfect couple, and it works.”
Mary Anne and John have done a lot of traveling over the years, visiting all 50 states and about 35 countries. About 20 years ago, they went on a cruise in the Baltic Sea, a trip that stands out in their minds as one of the best.
“We’ve been to Europe three times, Hawaii twice, and we’ve been on 11 cruises,” John said. “We never spent a penny on vacation that I regretted spending.”
They stayed in Dickeyville for decades, only moving to Platteville nine years ago.
Today, they have nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Brenda said Mary Anne loves doting on John.
“When it comes down to personalities, they’re really a lot different, but they complement each other,” Brenda said.
As they approach 67 years of marriage, John and Mary Anne said knowing that some things aren’t worth arguing about is important in a long-lasting relationship.
“Don’t sweat the small stuff,” John said.
“We pretty much agree on everything,” Mary Anne said.