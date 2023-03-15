City of Dubuque staff say the community’s housing stock is going in the right direction, despite ongoing challenges with the housing assistance program.
During a recent hearing on the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, Housing and Community Development Department staff provided details on the status of housing in the community and how city programs are making more housing units available and making them more affordable.
“I feel like we are at a point where we are hitting all the right spots,” said Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger. “We changed a lot of things, and those changes are being seen.”
Steger and housing department staff pointed to a number of positive changes seen in the city’s housing market over the last year.
Assistant Housing Director Mike Belmont noted the creation of 94 new affordable housing units in the city in 2022. Multiple housing projects also are expected to start construction this year, including the 390-unit Fox Hills Apartments set to be located at the northwest end of Plaza Drive and The Stacks, a 192-unit apartment complex planned in the Port of Dubuque. Both of those projects have been promised financial incentives from the city through tax increment financing.
Deputy Code Official Ben Pothoff said the city also has seen improvements in rental property inspections, with the inspection failure rate falling from 87% in 2018 to 70% in 2022, though the failure rate did tick up from 68% in 2021.
“People are showing up, and they are getting their inspections done,” Pothoff said. “They are making an effort to pass.”
The city also has seen a decrease in properties managed by landlords given a priority designation, which is issued when a landlord accumulates three municipal infractions in one year.
Priority landlords are subject to an accelerated housing inspection schedule, and Pothoff said landlords under the designation have decreased the number of units they manage as a result. The seven landlords under the designation used to collectively manage 823 properties. Now, that number has dropped to 201.
Pothoff said the smaller number of properties maintained by those landlords has made it more possible for them to pass their housing inspections.
“We’ve had a couple property owners get on to that next step and are getting themselves moved out of that intensive inspection program,” Pothoff said.
The city also has seen success with its First Time Homebuyer program, increasing from 13 participants in fiscal year 2022 to an estimated 20 participants in the current fiscal year.
However, the city still is experiencing challenges with its housing choice voucher program, which provides federal rental assistance to residents with low incomes or disabilities.
While rental assistance currently is provided to 760 households per month, Assisted Housing Supervisor Gina Hodgson said an overall low vacancy rate for rental units and a low rate of landlords accepting housing choice vouchers continues to limit the number of residents the program can help.
“We’re underutilizing our funds,” she said.
Steger said about 32.6% of landlords in the city are willing to accept housing choice vouchers, roughly equal to the previous year.
In the current fiscal year, a total of 3,245 housing units are managed by landlords willing to accept housing choice vouchers.
“We are really not seeing any change at all in that number,” Steger said.
City Council Member Susan Farber expressed frustration at the hearing over the low rate of landlords accepting housing choice vouchers and asked if anything could be done to increase the number willing to participate in the program.
“With the new housing coming aboard, is there some way to boost the participation?” Farber asked. “I’m surprised it’s that low, to be honest.”
Steger said the city will follow a recommendation by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to reach out to landlords through other landlords that currently accept housing choice vouchers and share their successes with the program.
The city must approve its budget for fiscal year 2024 by the end of April.
