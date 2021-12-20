PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Household appliance users already could be using gadgets partially designed or influenced by the work of University of Wisconsin-Platteville students.
On Friday, seniors undertaking a capstone course during the fall semester showcased dozens of research projects, two of which involved toasters and coffeepots.
The two projects were conducted in partnership with engineers from Spectrum Brands. The Middleton household appliance company has partnered with UW-P on more than 25 such ventures, including an effort to reduce the smoke released by the George Foreman grill while cooking.
The toaster group, comprised of 18 engineering students, hopes to bring the heating technology into the internet age.
They are spending a year designing and programming a smart toaster oven that will wirelessly connect to the internet through Google Cloud. The toaster will be fully controllable by a mobile app or Google Nest assistant, but more importantly, it would provide status updates of the toaster’s state.
“Let’s say I threw in some food. Fifteen minutes later, I’ve been cleaning for a while,” said Derek Van Den Bogart, who is co-designing the app. “Obviously, a timer on your phone would be an acceptable way as well. Turning it on and calling it good. But sometimes, it’s nice to have that done for you.”
Admittedly, the technology has its limits insofar as its utility.
“You can (remotely) set the functions, but you can’t (remotely) put in the porkchop,” said student designer Ben Lippincot.
The students will construct a prototype toaster oven in the spring.
The second group, consisting of Curtis Marschall, Danny Redington and Michael Zelinsky, was tasked with improving the process by which Spectrum conducts testing on Black+Decker coffee makers.
The company assesses the devices’ lifespans — about 2,000 cycles — by repeatedly heating and running liquids through the pots. But it takes them about 20 minutes to cool to room temperature, or 73 degrees, between brews.
The students shortened that to as little as 4 minutes and 53 seconds using only equipment permitted by Spectrum.
Their contraption utilized rubber hoses that blew compressed air across the base of the coffeepot, while a fan placed underneath the pot circulated air.
The students do not anticipate consumer applications for their device, as the average coffee pot user would not need to cool their pot so quickly as to require an air compressor.
However, they said Spectrum indicated its willingness to continue to analyze the students’ design for potential use in their testing facilities.
The students described the design process as open-ended and initially overwhelming.
“Basically, they said, ‘Just run with this,’” Marschall said. “(But) it all went pretty smoothly.”