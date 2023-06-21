The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council on Tuesday.
McCoy Group development agreement
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a development agreement with McCoy Group Inc. LLC for the company to establish a new headquarters at 501 Bell St.
Background: McCoy Group, a Dubuque-based trucking company, intends to create the equivalent of 18 new full-time jobs with its expansion into the office building at 501 Bell St., moving from its current headquarters at 2099 Southpark Court in Key West.
McCoy Group announced this spring that it had entered a purchase agreement with education company McGraw Hill to buy the Bell Street building.
The development agreement provides the company with 10 years of tax rebates not to exceed $276,444, and the city agrees to sell 0.7 acres of parking property next to the building to McCoy Group for $1.1 million.
What’s next: McCoy Group officials previously said the company will complete the property purchase by July.
The development agreement requires the company create the equivalent of 18 full-time jobs by Oct. 1, 2026.
Switch Homes development agreement
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a development agreement with Switch Homes LLC for the creation of 105 single-family homes on a property next to the Northwest Arterial.
Background: The Switch Homes subdivision will be located on an 80-acre parcel near the Northwest Arterial and Tiffany Court. About $10 million in infrastructure improvements are needed on the property to install streets, sidewalks and utility connections.
The development agreement will provide the developer $4.3 million in tax increment financing funds to put toward infrastructure construction costs.
What’s next: The development agreement requires that construction on the subdivision begin by Aug. 1, but Matt Mulligan, head of Switch Homes, previously said he intends to start work on the property sometime this month and begin building the first homes in October.
Kerper Boulevard development agreement
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve the plans, specifications and estimated cost to construct a roundabout at the intersection of Kerper Court and Kerper Boulevard.
Background: The roundabout was proposed in anticipation of the planned construction of a Kwik Trip at the intersection and the increased traffic expected to be created as a result.
The project is estimated to cost about $1.7 million, about $750,000 of which will be paid for by Kwik Trip.
As part of the project, the city also will create a temporary roadway connecting Kerper Court and 16th Street to accommodate traffic during construction.
What’s next: Work on the roundabout is expected to begin in mid- to late July and be completed by Nov. 30, 2024.