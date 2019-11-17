Consultants say it’s time for Dubuque officials to decide.
Do they want to keep bandaging wounds and pouring money into an aging civic center that will become more costly to maintain every year? Or should they make the case to voters that tens of millions of dollars — and the corresponding larger tax bills — will be money well spent?
“Additional analysis is not going to bear any fruit,” Bill Krueger, principal with Convention, Sports & Leisure International said as he updated city officials on his firm’s latest analysis of options for the Five Flags Civic Center.
City Council members met Tuesday to review and discuss the consultants’ findings. The study is the third such evaluation of the 40-year-old civic center.
The city will have spent just under $200,000 for the three studies, a traffic study and soils analysis, according to city officials.
The city’s Five Flags Civic Center Commission voted unanimously prior to the council meeting to recommend moving forward with an estimated $75 million expansion. If City Council members agree, the public would be asked to weigh in via referendum.
DARLINGTON, Wis. — A confused Lafayette County Board of Supervisors struggled Tuesday night to vote on a controversial resolution that would create a review board that would determine how and when to release future findings of a southwest Wisconsin groundwater study.
Four versions of the proposal have circulated since an original draft of the resolution was released Thursday.
The final copy, distributed to supervisors at the meeting’s start, struck a contentious measure contained in an earlier version approved by the county’s Land Conservation Committee on Tuesday morning.
However, because the supervisors could not determine which version they were discussing or on which they were to vote, they tabled the resolution until the board’s December meeting.
“I have to table the damn thing. Otherwise, you’re going to look like a bunch of idiots,” Lafayette County Board Chairman Jack Sauer told board members.
BELLEVUE, Iowa — Jessica Ruggeberg was looking forward to having someone to call her “Grandma.”
The 38-year-old Bellevue resident recently had finished sending out invitations for a baby shower when her phone rang.
“It’s like your worst nightmare that you want to wake up from,” she said of the death of her daughter, Hannah Ruggeberg, 20, of Bellevue. “We not only lost one child. We lost two. ... You just don’t think this can happen to you, and then it happens in an instant.”
The pregnant Bellevue woman was killed Saturday night when her vehicle was hit on U.S. 52 near Key West. Ruggeberg’s unborn child, Kashton, also died as a result of her injuries, according to family members.
Ruggeberg’s 3-year-old passenger, Seriaha Phillips, of Dubuque, was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City with serious injuries, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
On Veterans Day, Joey Crowley stressed that the distance between himself — an Iraq War vet — and the community’s older veterans is not as great as might be expected.
“Their experiences that they had and shared, even though we were decades apart, we can relate to each other,” said Crowley, 45, of Dubuque. “Some of the things they experienced, we experienced the same thing.”
Crowley provided the keynote address at a community Veterans Day ceremony Monday at Mystique Community Ice Center. About 150 people were in attendance, as turnout was impacted by the snowy weather.
“On Veterans Day, we recognize those who have worn the uniform of service,” he said. “We pay homage to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country and to those who are still serving today.”
MANCHESTER, Iowa — The attorneys for an Earlville man convicted of killing his wife say he deserves a new trial because a prosecutor misled the jury by questioning him about comments that were never uttered.
Todd M. Mullis, 43, faces an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole after being convicted of first-degree murder in the November 2018 death of his wife, Amy Mullis.
But his attorneys argue that the actions of the prosecutor prevented him from receiving a fair trial — including her questions about his alleged comments about his “cheating” wife captured on a 911 call — and that the evidence in the case didn’t support the jury’s decision.
“After the case was submitted to the jury, defense counsel conducted a detailed review of the 911 recording, including having it enhanced by a professional audio company,” states the document filed by Mullis’ attorneys, Gerald Feuerhelm and Robert Sabers. “The words that the prosecutor claimed were said by the defendant do not exist.”
In response, prosecutors said that not only did Mullis make the disparaging remarks about his dying wife that were pointed out during the trial, but that “several jurors indicated that they heard even more instances where the defendant made similar derogatory remarks about his dead wife on the recording.”
Officials have solidified plans to build a new Resurrection Elementary School in Dubuque — and construction on the project could start in less than a year.
Parish and school leaders have spent months working out the details of the project. They now aim to launch a capital campaign for parishioners yet this year.
While plans still are being finalized, officials are looking to demolish the wing of the existing school located north of the gym. In its place, they plan to construct a three-story building to house elementary students and early child care offerings.
The existing gym and surrounding hallways would remain in use, and the current kitchen would be remodeled.