LANCASTER, Wis. — Grant County’s district attorney and a reserve judge will face off on April 4 for a county circuit judge post after advancing in Tuesday’s primary.

District Attorney Lisa Riniker garnered 2,671 votes, while reserve judge Jennifer Day received 2,407 to finish ahead of the third candidate on the ballot, Jeffrey Erickson, attorney manager for the state public defender’s office in Lancaster, who received 1,268 votes. County officials did not release election results until late Tuesday night, after the Telegraph Herald’s print deadline for Wednesday’s edition.

