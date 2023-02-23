LANCASTER, Wis. — Grant County’s district attorney and a reserve judge will face off on April 4 for a county circuit judge post after advancing in Tuesday’s primary.
District Attorney Lisa Riniker garnered 2,671 votes, while reserve judge Jennifer Day received 2,407 to finish ahead of the third candidate on the ballot, Jeffrey Erickson, attorney manager for the state public defender’s office in Lancaster, who received 1,268 votes. County officials did not release election results until late Tuesday night, after the Telegraph Herald’s print deadline for Wednesday’s edition.
The seat will be open because Judge Robert VanDeHey announced late last year that he would not seek another term.
Recommended for you
Riniker, of Ellenboro, has worked as the county district attorney since 2005. She previously told the TH that she also would support the continued work and success of the treatment courts, as well as maintain judicial efficiency to see cases closed in a timely manner.
Day, of Burton, served as a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge from 2009 to 2018 and has since served as a reserve judge in Grant County and neighboring counties as the need arises. She said that if elected, her focus would be on maintaining courtroom efficiency and preserving judicial independence in any political climate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.