A new report from Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque prioritizes increasing provider capacity and reaching marginalized populations as ways to address needs for local mental health services.
The foundation this week released its mental health community needs assessment, which outlines priorities to help community members access mental health services in Dubuque.
“Our providers are doing such great work, but it’s a community approach (to address mental health needs),” said Peter Supple, the foundation’s director of nonprofit relations. “Not one individual, organization or provider can take on brain health by itself. It’s a community approach, and we’ve certainly seen that since the pandemic.”
Supple said the new assessment follows a 2016 community needs assessment that identified mental health as a topic to address in the community. Since the initial report, the foundation has collaborated with providers to expand and start new programs, including at local schools and with local law enforcement, Supple said.
Research for the new assessment, which included focus groups and interviews with those who have experience in mental health services, was conducted between November 2021 and March 2022. A community survey also received 351 responses.
From that research, the assessment outlines several priorities to address in the community when it comes to mental health, as well as recommendations to address those challenges.
Supple said one priority that arose is addressing mental health needs in children and young adults.
“Brain health is certainly on the rise, and we feel COVID(-19) had a lot to do with that,” he said. “It was something that was highlighted and something that was accelerated because of COVID. … If they don’t get help, the need only gets worse when they get out of college, so we need to continue to support schools and after-school programs.”
Another issue outlined in the report is addressing providers’ lack of capacity to take new patients.
“It’s not new, but it needs to be highlighted that provider capacity is limited,” Supple said. “We heard some people say that wait times to access providers was up to many weeks or even months, and that is certainly an issue.”
Michael Peroski, department chair for psychiatry at Medical Associates, said Dubuque faces the challenge of recruiting both therapists and people who can prescribe medications to address mental health concerns, similar to other smaller cities across the country.
“One big barrier in Dubuque that I see as a trend is, (which providers take) insurance and who takes what insurance,” he said. “I think the gap is ever growing in town of how many patients someone is able to take to prescribe medication. That I think is where a lot of the waitlists come in.”
Waiting a long time for care sometimes can lead to mental health issues becoming more severe and possibly lead to a stay in a hospital, Peroski said.
“It’s hard enough for people to reach out and say they need help,” he said. “It can be really disheartening to reach out and the answer you get is, ‘See you in six to eight weeks.’”
Supple said finding funding to give providers additional capacity and staffing is an area of focus identified in the assessment.
“We also need our providers to work together,” he said. “There’s something powerful in bringing people together to talk about what they’re working on.”
Another priority noted in the report is increasing efforts to reach to diverse communities, especially those who do not speak English as their first language.
Jon Decker, director of brain health at Crescent Community Health Center, said having a more diverse pool of providers, including ones who can fluently speak other languages, would help clients feel more comfortable.
“I’ve been providing counseling and therapy for 17 years, and I know very few, if any, people that specialize in therapy or psychiatry that are able to provide a wide range of services in a person’s language (other than English),” he said. “For those who speak Spanish, Marshallese or other languages, there is definitely a breakdown there.”
Decker said Crescent has a staff member who can prescribe mental health medications and speaks Spanish, and the facility brings in a Marshallese translator when needed.
“One of the difficult things with (having a translator), especially in therapy, is some of the trauma you’re talking through can be pretty intense for the translator, so you are not only working with the patient but the translator to make sure they are fully supported,” he said.
Christine Corken — a community foundation board member who previously worked with the foundation as a consultant on mental health — said addressing needs with equity in mind is essential when thinking about further solutions.
“There is no question that the people that have money, that have good insurance or don’t need insurance will get priority treatment simply because they can afford it,” she said. “We need to make decisions moving forward through an equity lens to move us forward in a much more community-based way.”
Corken said helping people navigate the mental health system — which was another recommendation in the assessment — also is important.
“We need a navigating system so that, literally, you can make a phone call or find an app online and type in an issue and say, ‘What do I do, and who can help me now?’” she said. “For a boots-on-the-ground approach, that is something we need to be looking at.”
