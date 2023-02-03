A new report from Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque prioritizes increasing provider capacity and reaching marginalized populations as ways to address needs for local mental health services.

The foundation this week released its mental health community needs assessment, which outlines priorities to help community members access mental health services in Dubuque.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.