SHULLSBURG, Wis. — One person was injured Saturday when a vehicle hit a shed and tree Saturday in Shullsburg.
A passenger in a vehicle driven by Mary E. McQuiety, 81, of Shullsburg, had minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital, according to a press release issued Monday by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. The release does not identify the injured passenger, and Sheriff Reg Gill did not respond to a call and email seeking the person’s name.
The crash occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday on West Estey Street in Shullsburg. The release states that McQuiety was leaving a parking spot when she accelerated and lost control of her vehicle. It crossed the street, entered a yard, struck a garden shed and came to rest after it struck a tree.
The vehicle was severely damaged.