Dubuque Community School Board members are expected to consider approval of the plans and related documents for a preschool center that the district plans to open next fall at tonight’s meeting.
The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Forum, 2300 Chaney Road.
The meeting agenda includes tentative approval of the plans, specifications, form of contract and estimate of total cost for the preschool project, as well as setting a public hearing on the project.
Officials shared earlier this year that the district will begin offering preschool programming in fall 2024 in a portion of the former Medline building at 7900 Chavenelle Road, while retaining preschool classrooms in each of its elementary schools.
The nonprofit Dubuque Initiatives purchased the former Medline building in December 2022, with plans to transform about one-third of the 67,000-square-foot building into a child care center operated by Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA.
The school district used a $10,000 Iowa Department of Education Blended Early Learning in Educational Foundations Grant to fund initial designs for its center, and it is budgeting $3 million for buildout, to be funded through the state’s 1-cent sales tax.
Also on the board’s agenda is approval of a change order for an ongoing renovation project at Dubuque Senior High School and another change order for a mechanical system replacement project that brought air conditioning to all of Eisenhower Elementary School this summer.