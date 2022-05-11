A chart-topping country star will make his return to Dubuque as part of a summer outdoor concert series.
Sam Hunt will headline a concert on Q Casino’s Back Waters Stage at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, along with special guests Warren Zeiders and Sean Stemaly. Casino officials shared concert details with the Telegraph Herald prior to their public announcement this morning.
“Q Casino and Back Waters Stage keeps trying to bring in better and better acts to the tri-states,” said Jeanne Vondal, player development manager for Q Casino. “We feel this is going to be one for the books.”
General admission tickets will cost $69.50. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 13, at BackWatersStage.com or at guest services at Q Casino in Dubuque.
Vondal said shows on Back Waters Stage typically draw 3,000 to 4,000 attendees, but casino officials anticipate that 5,000 people will come see Hunt’s show.
She said that prediction compares to the number of fans who saw Kane Brown perform at Back Waters Stage in 2019. Brown’s concert set an attendance record for the casino.
“This is one of the largest crowds we’ve anticipated,” Vondal said of Hunt’s concert.
Hunt has notched nine No. 1 songs on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, including “Breaking Up was Easy in the 90’s” in late 2020 and “23” last year. Hunt’s chart-topping hits also include “House Party,” “Leave The Night On” and “Take Your Time.”
In addition to hitting No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart, Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road” peaked at No. 9 on Billboard’s 2017 Songs of the Summer.
Hunt’s albums — 2014’s “Montevallo” and 2020’s “Southside” — peaked at No. 3 and No. 2, respectively, on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart. Both albums are certified platinum, and “Montevallo” also hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.
This summer’s appearance will mark Hunt’s second concert in Dubuque. Hunt, along with country duo Dan + Shay, was featured in the country music lineup on the opening night of the 2015 America’s River Festival. The night drew 6,500 people, a record for the festival that ended in 2019.
Zeiders signed a deal with Warner Records earlier this year after his song “Ride The Lightning” reached No. 30 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart in 2021. The song also had more than 500 million views worldwide on TikTok.
Stemaly released his debut album, “Product of a Small Town,” this year. He recently played in Dubuque, opening for country star Dustin Lynch during a concert in April at Five Flags Center.
This is the fifth show Q Casino officials have announced as part of their summer concert series.
The casino previously announced rapper Ja Rule will perform on Friday, June 10, along with special guests Ginuwine and the Ying Yang Twins.
On Friday, June 17, Tesla will headline a show with opening act Not Quite Brothers.
Country music singer Chase Rice will take the stage on Saturday, June 25, along with Adam Doleac and John Morgan.
The casino announced on Monday that chart-topping rock band Seether will headline a show at Back Waters Stage on Saturday, July 16, along with opening acts 10 Years and Nonpoint.