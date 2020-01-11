As the tri-state area enters the thick of flu season, most residents have not received a vaccine for the virus, according to public health officials.
Officials in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin are reporting widespread flu activity at the beginning of 2020, a trend that can be observed in the vast majority of U.S. states.
But in eastern Iowa and southwest Wisconsin, only 31% to 42.5% of residents have received flu shots so far this season. Data for residents of northwest Illinois weren’t available Friday.
State and local officials say there are several reasons most people don’t receive flu vaccines. However, the goal is to get as many people vaccinated as possible.
“We know that the vaccine can help protect you against flu and, if you do get flu, can help make it less severe,” said Caitlin Pedati, state epidemiologist and public health medical director for the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Flu trends
Across the nation, officials are recording high levels of flu activity. However, hospitalizations and deaths related to the flu remain low, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Officials in Wisconsin said the state has been hit particularly hard. As of the week ending Dec. 28, there had been 459 influenza-related hospitalizations this season. That’s more than three times as many at the same time last year, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
This year’s total has continued to climb. The number of hospitalizations had jumped to 622 as of the week ending Jan. 4, the most recent data available.
It has been particularly hard on young children, according to Wisconsin DHS officials, who on Friday announced the state’s first pediatric death from the flu this season.
Tom Haupt, DHS influenza surveillance coordinator, said strains of the flu circulating widely in the U.S. and in the state are those that are more likely to affect children.
“It’s really been a very difficult season,” he said.
Officials from the Iowa Department of Public Health also reported widespread flu activity in the state as of the week ending Jan. 4.
As of that week, the percentage of outpatient visits attributed to influenza-like illnesses was above the same week in each of the previous four years. However, that rate had gone down in the first week of January following a spike in December.
Officials typically expect higher rates of flu activity around this time of year, Pedati said.
“We’re seeing flu transmission, we’re seeing it in all areas across the state, and we’re seeing it at a high level,” she said.
Jeff Baker, nursing director for the emergency department at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque, said urgent care visits for the flu have spiked in the past two weeks. However, the number of flu illnesses is about on track with where it was last year.
In Illinois, the percentage of outpatient visits for influenza-like illnesses was above average but below the rate of the 2017-2018 flu season, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Vaccination rates
Health officials emphasized that despite widespread flu outbreaks, it still is not too late to get a flu shot.
A majority of Iowa and Wisconsin residents have not received a flu vaccine so far this season, according to data from both states. In Iowa, about 37% of residents had received a flu shot as of Jan. 3, and 38% of Wisconsin residents had received the vaccine as of Jan. 4. Illinois figures could not be obtained Friday.
Jeff Kindrai, director and health officer for Grant County (Wis.) Health Department, noted that the shots are not mandatory. He said some people might not realize it is a preventative measure that likely would be covered by insurance.
“Even if there’s no cost to it insurance-wise, people may have to take off of work to get it, and sometimes that can be a challenge,” he said.
However, Kindrai’s department seeks to increase the number of people receiving flu vaccines by offering free shots to children at schools. The department also offers vaccines at businesses and other local organizations.
“We try and just be out there making sure that there’s easier access,” Kindrai said.
Baker, of Finley, said he has seen more people seeking flu vaccinations this year than in previous years. He said Finley’s urgent care saw a large influx of people coming in just to get the shot.
“Personally, from the data that I’ve seen, (there has been) a pretty good increase of influenza vaccines this year,” he said.
Receiving a flu vaccine is not a guarantee that the recipient won’t come down with the virus, however.
Over the past 10 years, the effectiveness of the vaccine has ranged from 10% to 60%, Pedati said.
However, receiving a vaccine might mean a person gets less sick if he or she does get the flu, she said.
Gail Gates, infection preventionist at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, noted that while the flu shot is not 100% effective, it still is recommended by experts at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization as the best way to prevent the disease.
“I’m not 100% guaranteed the flu shot’s going to work for me, but I’ve got a better chance of fighting it off than I do if I don’t get one,” Gates said.