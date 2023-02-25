Bills that would use state education funds to provide free breakfast and lunch to all Iowa public schools students have been introduced in both houses of the Iowa Legislature.

Senate File 303 would add a state appropriation on top of federal National School Lunch Program funding to offer free meals to students, regardless of income level. House File 363, introduced by Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, would extend those free meals to charter and nonpublic accredited schools.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

