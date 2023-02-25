Bills that would use state education funds to provide free breakfast and lunch to all Iowa public schools students have been introduced in both houses of the Iowa Legislature.
Senate File 303 would add a state appropriation on top of federal National School Lunch Program funding to offer free meals to students, regardless of income level. House File 363, introduced by Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, would extend those free meals to charter and nonpublic accredited schools.
Local school officials spoke in favor of the free meals for all students, particularly after free breakfast and lunch were made available to all students during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the federal Food and Nutrition Service extended its Seamless Summer Option meal program.
That waiver expired in June, making eligibility for free and reduced-price meals again based on income level.
“It worked best for children and students to be ready to learn and to not have to worry about a meal,” said Dubuque Community Schools Food and Nutrition Manager Joann Franck, who noted breakfast participation jumped 10% in the 2021-22 school year compared to the 2018-19 school year and between 8 and 9% for lunch.
Officials from Western Dubuque, Bellevue, West Delaware and Maquoketa Valley also cited positive experiences under the Seamless Summer Option meal program and said they favored free breakfast and lunch programs, with superintendents Tom Meyer of Bellevue and David Hoeger of Maquoketa Valley pointing specifically to the benefit to parents amid inflationary pressure on groceries.
Dubuque’s other Democratic legislators, Rep. Lindsay James and Sen. Pam Jochum, also favored the proposal.
“Having a number of these bills circulating shows that legislators across the state are aware that this is a problem that needs to be addressed,” James said.
Passing a free meal program at the state level would require GOP support, but neither bill has a Republican cosponsor, though 13 of the 16 Democrats cosponsored the Senate bill.
Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, who serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said the cost of the Senate bill had yet to be considered, adding the state’s role was not to replace the Summer Seamless Option extension.
“Nothing is free,” Koelker said. “There is a ticket on the back of the taxpayer to all those funds.”
Similar universal free meal proposals have cropped up across the country.
One measure passed the Minnesota House this month and is expected to pass the Senate, while Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers included a free school meals provision in his proposed 2023-25 budget, though state Republicans who control the Legislature have rejected his budget.
