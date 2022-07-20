POTOSI, Wis. — Representatives for a proposed group home near Potosi are once again seeking public feedback after community pushback put the project on hold last year.

Adam’s Place, a youth home for at-risk boys from Chicago and Milwaukee, was originally set to open as soon as this fall. Plans changed after community members expressed hesitation and concern at a widely attended townhall last August.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.