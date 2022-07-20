POTOSI, Wis. — Representatives for a proposed group home near Potosi are once again seeking public feedback after community pushback put the project on hold last year.
Adam’s Place, a youth home for at-risk boys from Chicago and Milwaukee, was originally set to open as soon as this fall. Plans changed after community members expressed hesitation and concern at a widely attended townhall last August.
The project is named for 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was fatally shot last year by a Chicago police officer.
“With recognizing that trying to get approval was going to be a lot more difficult than I thought, … I decided it was best if I could maybe let things cool down,” said Joel Hirschhorn, the Toledo family’s attorney who is spearheading the project.
Nearly a year later, another community forum on the project has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, July 25, at Potosi School’s Keith Livens Auditorium.
There, community members will hear updates from the project’s “brick-and-mortar team” as well as see site plans and potential layouts. There also will be the opportunity for audience members to ask questions and offer feedback.
Also Monday, Hirschhorn said project representatives will be looking for volunteers for a 10-12 person community advisory board for the project to ensure consistent community involvement.
The current plan is for the home to take in up to eight boys between the ages of 10 and 18 to give them a respite from street violence. This is down from the 10 boys the space was originally planned to house. Hirschhorn said this change was made to ease the zoning process, with the smaller group size requiring a less ambitious change.
While living at the home, the boys and teens will help tend to animals and gardens located on the property. They will live under the supervision of “house parents” and attend local schools.
This fact raised concern at last year’s townhall over the potential pressure the home’s residents could place on the Potosi School District.
Potosi School District Administrator Kurt Cohen, who helped coordinate Monday’s meeting, said this is something the district has been talking with the nonprofit about from the start. He said eight students shouldn’t be an issue for the district as long as they’re somewhat spread out in age.
“There could be a potential issue if it’s eight kids all in fourth grade,” Cohen said. “But if it’s eight kids spread out between say fourth, fifth and sixth grade, it shouldn’t be a problem.”
Other concerns included possible behavioral issues from home residents or the impact on taxpayers. These might come up again at Monday’s meeting, with Hirschhorn present to help field questions.
“Every child’s life matters,” Hirschhorn said. “We’re not here to change or take from the community or upset it in any way but rather hopefully to contribute in a positive way.”
