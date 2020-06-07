Here are some of the many reader-submitted memories of Holy Ghost and St. Anthony schools in Dubuque. Read more at TelegraphHerald.com.
I have fond memories of Holy Ghost as I went there in the 1980s. Always looked forward every year to the parish festival and “Fun Day” where kids could play games all day and eat lots of candy and other goodies.
However, one of my memorable moments at Holy Ghost came after school where a friend and I decided to go to the Donut Hut, across Central Avenue. After leaving the donut shop with a donut in tow, I panicked (as any 7-year-old would) because I didn’t obey my parents’ rule of coming straight home from school. So I darted across Central Avenue and was struck by a car and broke my leg. My parents always said it was a “very expensive donut.”
— Matthew Sullivan
I am the school lunch lady. I have worked at Holy Ghost for 11 years. I came over from Holy Trinity Day Care when we were closed down. I then had to take care of the schoolchildren and the Early Childhood children. I have to say that experience was a great one. I enjoyed taking care of the schoolchildren. I have never met a child I did not like. My “kids” are awesome and always made certain to let me know just how much they appreciate me. They always loved my mashed potatoes. At the end of the school year in art class, the kids are supposed to pick their favorite person and draw a portrait of them. One of the fifth-grade girls chose me, which was an honor for me. I framed it and will cherish it forever.
— Cindy Schwendinger I was a member of the first first-grade class in the “new” Jaeger Building in the fall of 1957. There were three from my family in the class as I had “missed” the Nov. 15 age deadline by six days the previous year and my twin siblings “made” it by 10 days. Three of us were born in less than a year!
Only the first floor was completed that fall. For several years, the second floor hosted a Valentine/Fun Day with fishing ponds, bake sales and other activities.
I remember Advent prayer services where the entire student body would gather in the first-floor hall north entrance where a large Advent wreath was suspended. This was still occurring when I began teaching there in 1987!
Lunch for all grades was at noon followed by recess until 12:50. Due to no lunch program, unless you lived some distance or your mother worked outside the home (an anomaly then), you went home for lunch and came back to the playground for recess. Most older boys climbed the ramp to Weirich Field, and the girls played volleyball in the field south of the convent, then a dirt field.
There was daily Mass at 8 a.m., not required to attend although the majority did arrive in time and sat as a class. After Mass, since there was still a 3-hour communion fast, you ate breakfast in your classroom.
May Crowning was held each year in the church with an eighth-grade girl chosen (voted) to crown Mary wearing a white dress (our year was a borrowed wedding gown) with a “court” carrying up flowers to place around the statue.
When I attended HG, there was a Marian grotto behind the parking lot of the Jaeger Building; no longer there as it fell into disrepair. A small chapel was constructed in memorial to deceased family members behind the Assisi Building, and this became the site of all school rosary during the month of May. This occurred during my teaching years and I believe until last school year.
When I taught there, we celebrated the end of the school year with Olympic Day on Weirich Field. The field was long past use for recess for older boys so not accessed frequently. I remember listening to the complaints of the kids as they climbed the ramp that day as they were not used to it!
— Sharon Wulfekuhle-Hefel My main memory is of the great teaching there. The teachers were all Franciscan sisters, of the more “mature” vintage. While quite strict, and very “generous” with homework, I learned material, but especially studying and learning methods that I was able to utilize all the way to and through my medical school years. Absolutely wonderful teachers. I didn’t fully realize how great they really were until later in my scholastic endeavors.
— Dr. Don Kahle
I attended Holy Ghost from 1971 to 1979. The class of ’79 had 97 students when we graduated. During the 1970s, Holy Ghost was in two buildings: the “new” and the “old” building. I remember I couldn’t wait until I got to the older building because then we didn’t have to wear a uniform skirt every day. We could wear blue pants!
Many recesses were spent playing dodgeball in the parking lots. It was cool if you were in the rooms that were attached to the fire escape because when the bell rang, you could go down the fire escape!
I think I got my passion for teaching from some of the great teachers I had along the way. I will never forget Sister Ida in first grade. We had the old desks in rows. She was the sweetest little teacher around, who retired and stayed around the parish and was in charge of cleaning the church with the older students who were working off their tuition to go to Wahlert.
We had some huge Christmas programs in the earlier years, and then in 1976, I remember we did a bicentennial program and sang a song about the states.
Gym was either in the church basement or walking up the ramp to the field. The middle of our eighth-grade year the Keating Center was opened. When we did have P.E. in the church basement, we were on scooters a lot!
Our sixth-grade year, we got to take a special “Saturday” field trip to Chicago to see the King Tut exhibit at the Field Museum. In seventh and eighth grade, we were able to play sports. We unfortunately weren’t the greatest teams, but we had a lot of fun. At the end of the season, there was always a pizza party with the team at Happy Joe’s. Go Wildcats in our red-and-white uniforms!
Our eighth-grade year we were the big ones in the school. Who could forget how our years came to an end: That fun and exciting trip to Governor Dodge, Wis., for a picnic! The special Mass where we spent our last time all together as the class of ’79! We celebrated as many did with their group of friends and parents and went out to eat at The Chateau down the road or other supper clubs in the area.
I returned in the spring of 1987 to student teach with Mr. Steve McDonald. Who could forget the peanuts in a shell that he used to reward students? I never had Mr. Mac as a teacher, but I learned a lot about teaching from him.
— Dawn (Horsfall) Klostermann
My most vivid memory was in third grade: May 5, 1961. After morning Mass was over, instead of herding us into school, the teachers sent everyone to the playground. I remember watching all the nuns walking single file into the neighbors’ house next to the school. Seemed odd at the time, but we asked no questions and played for what seemed like hours.
Kids were running everywhere with not a care in the world. Best recess ever. We found out later the sisters went next door to watch the first U.S. astronaut, Alan Shepard, get launched into space. A day to remember for everyone.
— Bob Erhart A few memories:
1. Lining up on the playground to sing our national anthem and a religious song each morning, with Sister Lidwina on a ladder, leading the songs.
2. Hiding behind the huge trees on Asbury Street to avoid going into Mass!
3. Not being able to wear tennis shoes to school.
4. Total silence in the halls.
5. The treat of volunteers serving a lunch of sloppy Joes each semester.
— Peg (Margaret Erhart) Klun At St. Anthony’s, on a nice day we could eat our lunch outside sitting on the curb.
All grades stood in the hall for First Friday prayers. Sister Vincentia was our favorite teacher. BVM postulants with white veils walked over from Clarke College to observe teaching in our classrooms.
The sisters had their private stall in the bathroom. We were never to go in. They also ate in a closed-door, private lunchroom, off of ours, so we could not see them eat.
Monsignor O’Malley handed out our report cards and heard our confessions regularly. He ended mine with “say the beads and get ye out.”
Our playground was two doors down Rosedale on an empty lot.
To this day, my closest, dearest friends are my St. Anthony classmates. That says a lot for 80 years of knowing each other.
— Janet Stoeckl Wareham My ordination to the Catholic priesthood in 1968 was followed by my assignment for three years as associate pastor at St. Anthony Parish in Dubuque, Iowa.
Included in my duties was teaching seventh- and eighth-grade religion classes at St. Anthony. I was in charge of St. Anthony Junior High boys and girls athletics and was elected to serve as head of the board of Dubuque Catholic Junior High School Athletics.
I was in charge of worship music at the parish.
People realize that Wahlert Catholic produced champion-quality girls volleyball teams. A particular reason was how Dubuque Catholic grade schools like St. Anthony had superb volleyball teams, particularly under the overseeing athletic training talents of people like Betty Nugent.
And people like Jim Noonan superbly led St. Anthony football and basketball teams, followed by the introduction of track and field teams.
Andy Bodnar directed a traditional choir at 8 a.m. and Paul Hemmer proposed and had accepted the project of a more classical music choir at 11 a.m. I directed the standard four-hymn Mass, usually on Saturday evening.
St. Anthony School deserves special credit for promoting the guitar talents of Ralph Kluseman, whose musical performing began in the seventh grade. Working with Ralph in eventually bringing forth folk Masses at St. Anthony was Steve Slade.
— The Rev. Richard L. Schaefer