Seven-year-old Carter Cocayne spun around in his wheelchair with the help of a classmate as he bobbed, twirled and swayed to the beat of Meghan Trainor’s “Run Like the River.”
The first grader beamed from ear to ear and rocked back and forth with excitement Friday as a gymnasium full of classmates cheered him and other students on during their dance performance.
Standing on the other end of the gym underneath a basketball hoop, Carter’s mother, Angie Cocayne, wiped away tears.
After the performance, she knelt down and wrapped her son tight in her arms.
“I’m so proud of you,” she quietly told him.
Carter, still smiling, swayed back and forth joyfully as classmates danced alongside him.
Carter was born with Down syndrome, has had heart and brain surgeries and has suffered from strokes and seizures.
“You’re worried, ‘Will he ever be accepted? Will he always be on the sidelines? Will his peers accept him as he is?’ And things like this hit home that they accept him for who he is as a person,” Angie said. “They see more than just a disability. They see a kiddo who loves to dance and do the same things that they do.”
Dubuque’s Eisenhower Elementary School was recognized Friday for being a “Unified Champion School.”
Special Olympics Iowa bestowed the distinction on the school for its efforts to ensure students with disabilities are routinely included in, and feel a part of, all school activities and opportunities.
“When I participate in Special Olympics, I receive respect from my fellow athletes,” said Special Olympics of Iowa athlete and Global Messenger Mike Van Dorn to Eisenhower students. “Being respected makes me feel good, and I’m good at respecting others. ... Your support today allows athletes like myself to be able to participate in the 23 sports offered at Special Olympics Iowa. Thank you for allowing me to come today and talk about respect.”
The assembly closed the school’s “Respect Week.”
Students created handprints on the school’s main entrance windows designed to demonstrate inclusion. Daily school announcements highlighted ways to include every student in all school settings and activities, regardless of their background or ability.
School officials on Friday also presented a check of $1,213 to Special Olympics Iowa that was raised by students with a coin collection. The donation supports the nonprofit and its mission of providing year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities and fostering inclusion of those with disabilities in schools and communities across the state.
The money raised will help Special Olympics purchase adaptive sports equipment and pay for field trips, said Aulanda Krause, a special-education teacher at Eisenhower.
“We’ve always done a really good job with including students of all abilities,” she said. “But with Unified Champion School, we’re really excited because it pushes us to the next level. We make a commitment that we are going to include, accept and respect all people at our schools.”
The school has implemented a peer “buddy system” that pairs students with and without disabilities to increase interaction in the classroom, in the lunchroom and on the playground. The students encourage and motivate their classmates with special needs and model appropriate behavior and social skills. Those students also learn how to be a peer mentor and increase their awareness about those living with special needs.
With Friday’s announcement, Eisenhower become the first school in Dubuque and one of 78 out of several hundred K-12 schools in Iowa to receive the Unified Champion School recognition.
“I am beyond grateful that Carter gets to go to school here,” Angie Cocayne said. “They strive to make sure that all students are included. And I feel blessed he gets to be a student here, knowing that they have gotten this recognition and that they’ve worked extremely hard.”