DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville City Council members recently endorsed a company’s massive expansion project and committed to providing it with financial incentives.

Puffed-grains manufacturer Ancient Brands Milling plans to build a 92,000-square-foot facility in the city’s 20 West Industrial Center along U.S. 20 to replace its current location in town. The total project cost will be nearly $27 million and is expected to create a minimum of 17 jobs over the next three years at a qualifying wage of $22.63 per hour. That would more than double the company’s current workforce in Dyersville.

