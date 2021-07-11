Police said one person sustained possible injuries following a crash in which her vehicle struck another that was parked.
Debra H. Langkamp, 63, of Asbury, Iowa, complained of pain in her lower right leg and was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash happened at about 9:50 a.m. Friday on Kaufmann Avenue near its intersection with Cushing Street. The report states that Langkamp was driving west on Kaufmann Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle and struck a parked vehicle, which was then pushed into another vehicle.
Langkamp was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle.