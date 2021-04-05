PEOSTA, Iowa — A rural Dubuque County restaurant on Sunday announced its upcoming closing.
Junction 21 will close on April 30, according to an online announcement. The restaurant is located at 7653 Old Highway Road in rural Peosta.
“This was a difficult decision for both of us, but with everything we have going on, it was a choice that we made,” the announcement stated. “We are going to miss everyone that came to visit whether it was to enjoy a crusher or the jumbo wings. We are going to start the process next week of running out of items but we will do our best to keep the staples until the end.”
The latest iteration of Junction 21 opened in May 2018.
Prior to that, it was open under different ownership from 2010 through February 2018.