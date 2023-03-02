Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Them Coulee Boys will perform June 10 at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers in rural Maquoketa, Iowa.
Humbird will perform June 10 at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers in rural Maquoketa, Iowa.
Long Mama will perform June 10 at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers in rural Maquoketa, Iowa.
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Three indie musical acts will appear this summer at a Jackson County venue.
Them Coulee Boys, Humbird and Long Mama will take the stage on June 10 at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers in rural Maquoketa, according to an online announcement by the venue.
Them Coulee Boys are a band from Eau Claire, Wis., that blends folk, punk and bluegrass. The band has released three full-length albums and an EP.
Indie-folk musician Siri Undlin released “Still Life,” her second full-length album as Humbird, in 2021.
“Poor Pretender,” Long Mama’s debut album, was released in October 2022 and mixes country, folk, indie rock and punk.
Tickets are $30 and available starting at 10 a.m. Friday, March 3, online at codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.