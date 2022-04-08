As stars shifted overhead and planets crossed the sky, an audience of children craned their heads up, many whispering, “Wow.”
“It feels like the planet is right above me,” one boy said.
“I can’t find the Big Dipper,” a girl said.
During the display inside the digital planetarium, one of the activities offered by Keystone AEA during the Dubuque Area Family STEM Festival on Thursday at University of Dubuque’s Chlapaty Recreation Center, voices mixed together and bounced off the walls.
About 15 minutes after night fell inside the parachute dome, the sun rose again and the group of about 20 elementary-aged children and parents stood up and exited through a zipper in the wall, finding themselves once again in a brightly lit indoor track.
Soon, another group of families filed in to enjoy the show in the digital planetarium.
The festival featured interactive activities to introduce families to opportunities in STEM. Other exhibitors included local colleges and employers, including East Penn Manufacturing, FarmTek, John Deere Dubuque Works and Origin Design.
Outside the planetarium, siblings Ben and Lily Faherty had several questions about planets, black holes and what would happen if the moon disappeared one day.
“It was very, very good,” said Ben, a second-grader at Eisenhower Elementary School, explaining that he learned that some of the bright lights in the sky were planets. “I thought they were all just stars. I had no idea.”
His sister, a first-grader, agreed.
“I had a good time,” Lily said.
Around the room, children learned about opportunities in STEM. At the John Deere booth, participants practiced on a welding simulator and looked inside a construction site with a virtual reality headset.
Nearby, Dubuque County Conservation had fur pelts on display, and the Dubuque Police Department flashed the red and blue lights of a squad car. At a booth for MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, attendees could see a mobile medical clinic.
Local school robotics teams also showed off their technology, and children tested out robots. Bryant Elementary School students James and Lily Clayton competed in a remote-controlled robot race against several other families.
James, a third-grader, won the first race, but Lily, a second-grader, managed to sail past to victory on the second try.
“It was kind of hard for me,” she said, waiting while her brother raced robots for a third time.
Lily said that when she grows up, she wants to be a veterinarian. An aim of the event was to get children excited about science and technology careers.
The festival was led by the Northeast Region of the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council at University of Northern Iowa.
“The goal is to try to get children to explore all of the STEM careers we have and to learn about STEM,” said Northeast STEM hub social media coordinator and UNI student Aleah Vaske.