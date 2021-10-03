HOF’er Thomas heads venture buying Field of Dreams, to serve as CEO
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A venture headed by a baseball Hall of Famer has purchased a controlling stake in the company that preserves the iconic Field of Dreams site in Dyersville.
That Hall of Famer, Chicago White Sox great Frank Thomas, now will serve as the CEO of Go the Distance Baseball after This is Heaven LLC purchased all of the interests in Go the Distance Baseball owned by the Denise M. Stillman Trust, according to an announcement made Thursday.
Thomas said his vision for the site includes adding youth baseball fields and hosting more Major League Baseball games in the future.
“We want to lead future development and expand to make this a unique baseball experience,” Thomas said. “... There is enormous potential to expand here. This is a win-win for everyone.”
This is Heaven LLC is a venture between Thomas and Chicago-area real estate developer and entrepreneur Rick Heidner.
The site was thrust into the national spotlight in August when it hosted a regular-season game between the White Sox and New York Yankees that was watched by 5.9 million viewers — the most for any MLB regular-season telecast in 16 years. A second MLB game, which would again take place at a temporary stadium adjacent to the iconic site, is planned for Aug. 11 between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.
“I don’t want to get too ahead of myself, but yes, in the future, we would love to have permanent stands and make this a destination for MLB every season,” Thomas said.
Major union tentatively agrees to deal with Deere
Amid concerns of a potential strike, Dubuque County’s largest employer on Friday reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement with the union that represents the majority of its employees.
United Automobile Workers announced that it had a tentative agreement with Deere & Co., which owns and operates John Deere Dubuque Works. The terms of the deal will be distributed to the approximately 10,100 union members on Oct. 10.
Details of the agreement were not released, but a press release from the union states that the deal “contains significant economic gains and continues to provide the highest-quality health care benefits in the industry.”
UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg said the agreement will require a majority vote from union members in order to be ratified, though he could not say when the vote will be held.
If the agreement fails to garner enough support, union members can choose to go on strike or restart negotiations with Deere.
The previous, six-year contract between Deere & Co. and UAW employees was set to expire on Friday.
Dubuque secures $1 million grant to keep seniors in homes
City of Dubuque officials aim to use a $1 million federal grant to modify hundreds of homes to help aging residents stay in them.
City Council members on Monday, Oct. 4, are expected to vote on an agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development to use that money to administer an Older Adult Home Modification Program to update and modify homes that would render them more accessible and safe for seniors.
City officials estimated that about 230 housing units could be modified under the program over a three-year period. The city intends to get the word out about the program and accept voluntary applications for assistance.
Modifications could include the installation of grab bars, nonstick flooring, railings and home elevators. City staff members estimate that about $4,000 would be spent per housing unit being addressed.
Former Delaware County zoo owners fined $70,000
MANCHESTER, Iowa — A judge last week ordered that the owners of a now-shuttered Manchester roadside zoo must pay $70,000 in fines or serve jail time for animals that went missing before a court-ordered rescue operation.
Tom and Pam Sellner, of Cricket Hollow Animal Park, have been found in violation of the court-ordered removal of their animals, according to an order filed by Iowa District Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley.
The initial order, which also closed the zoo, was issued following a 2019 civil trial during which Ackley found the animals’ living conditions “deplorable” and declared the zoo to be a public nuisance.
Ackley’s latest order states that the plaintiffs “established beyond a reasonable doubt” that the Sellners violated the order by removing 140 animals from their property prior to rescue operations.
“The deception that was used to hide the animals was deliberate and with much planning,” Ackley’s order states. “The deception enlisted others in the attempts to thwart the judicial process.”
Evers samples farm novelties during Lancaster visit
LANCASTER, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sampled butter pecan ice cream, watched a trebuchet launch a pumpkin into a cornfield and stood alongside a donkey and a barn cat Tuesday at Vesperman Farms in Lancaster.
His visit to the venue coincided with Agricultural Tourism Week and followed his unveiling that morning of a bill package he is sending to the state Legislature that would invest almost $25 million into Wisconsin’s agricultural sector.
Evers is hopeful the bundle will garner support, noting several of the provisions would expand measures included in the most recent state budget, which was enacted with Republican buy-in this summer.
“The time is now to be helpful in the ag industry,” Evers told the Telegraph Herald.
Evers’ proposals include a $20 million allocation to help Wisconsin food banks and pantries purchase food from local producers.
A different bill would set aside $2.6 million to defray tuition costs for students enrolled in meat-processing educational or training programs.
Dubuque nonprofit to open 2nd location with community kitchen
A popular Dubuque nonprofit will open a second location that will serve as a community kitchen.
Convivium Urban Farmstead, located at 2811 Jackson St., is in the midst of planning to renovate its new location at 2900 Central Ave. That site, along with providing rental commercial kitchen space, also will serve as the location for the organization’s weekly distribution of free meals and offer pop-up restaurant spaces for local entrepreneurs.
Convivium Urban Farmstead was opened in 2014 by couple Leslie Shalabi and Mike Muench.
The building at 2900 Central Ave. dates back to 1919 and previously held the restaurant Uncle Timmy’s, with the second floor consisting of apartment space. It was purchased by Convivium’s leaders in September 2019 for $85,000, according to city records. Shalabi said her organization intends to invest $100,000 to $150,000 in interior and exterior repair and renovations.