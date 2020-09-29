MANCHESTER, Iowa — Northeast Iowa Community College Manchester Center will offer a pair of “Kids in the Kitchen” classes this fall.
“Kids in the Kitchen: Halloween and Thanksgiving Fun Foods” will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19; and “Kids in the Kitchen: Holiday Appetizers” will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7.
Both classes will be at The Bread Basket, 113 E. Main St.
A $7 supply fee is due to the instructor the night of both classes.
The classes are designed for ages 7 to 12.
Register by visiting nicc.edu/manchester or calling 844-642-2338, ext. 7700.