MANCHESTER, Iowa — Northeast Iowa Community College Manchester Center will offer a pair of “Kids in the Kitchen” classes this fall.

“Kids in the Kitchen: Halloween and Thanksgiving Fun Foods” will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19; and “Kids in the Kitchen: Holiday Appetizers” will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7.

Both classes will be at The Bread Basket, 113 E. Main St.

A $7 supply fee is due to the instructor the night of both classes.

The classes are designed for ages 7 to 12.

Register by visiting nicc.edu/manchester or calling 844-642-2338, ext. 7700.

