DARLINGTON, Wis. — A southwest Wisconsin man is accused of having and distributing child pornography.
Luis E. Leon-Martinez, 28, of Darlington, was arrested Sunday on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography, according to the Darlington Police Department.
A press release states that the arrest followed an investigation that was aided by the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Darlington police, state agents and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at about 7:45 a.m. Sunday at a residence on Galena Street in Darlington, and Leon-Martinez was arrested.