FARLEY, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School District leaders say a later school start date will give them more time to develop procedures for responding to a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Superintendent Rick Colpitts announced this week a proposal to move the first day of school back by 11 days, to Aug. 24. School board members are expected to consider the proposal at their Monday, Aug. 10, meeting.
“We know the burden it can potentially place on families,” Colpitts said. “We definitely didn’t make this decision lightly. We spent 24 hours going through, figuring out what would be best. And in the end, we knew we had to err on the end of safety of our students and our staff.”
The recommendation comes following a plan announced last week by state officials detailing when schools should move between in-person learning, hybrid learning and remote learning.
That plan relies “heavily” on county health officials for contact tracing and communicating with parents about positive COVID-19 cases, Colpitts wrote in a message to district families.
When WD officials met with county health officials this week it became clear that the governor’s plan for schools to work with local officials was “not complete” and that they would need more time to develop their own procedures, he wrote.
School board members voted in June to move up the first day of school to Aug. 13 to help make up for instructional time lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We felt like we needed time, and starting school next Thursday didn’t seem like that was adequate for us to get that plan in place,” Colpitts said in an interview.
With that additional time, district officials will work with county officials on steps they will take in the event of a positive COVID-19 case and making sure school staffers know what is expected of them.
The recommended calendar would move the first day of school back to its original start date, Aug 24, for kindergarten through 12th graders. Prekindergarten students would start Aug. 25.
The last day of school would be pushed back two days to June 4.
Colpitts said that even with a later first day of school, the district’s calendar still has five extra instructional days for the 2020-2021 school year. He said that while helping recover students’ learning is important, getting them back to school safely is an even bigger concern.
School Board President Jessica Pape said she believes moving back the first day of school is the right choice.
“I think our No. 1 thing throughout all of this is just wanting to make sure that we’re putting safety first,” she said. “We’re just looking at every angle and doing what we think is going to be best.”