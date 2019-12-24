Police said a Dubuque man nearly hit a police officer while fleeing law enforcement Sunday.
Earnest J. Hunt Jr., 18, of 30 E. 15th St., is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with assault on a peace officer-use of a deadly weapon, interference with official acts, interference with official acts causing bodily injury and possession of marijuana. He is scheduled to make a court appearance on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Court documents obtained this week state that a Dubuque police officer responded to the area of Windsor Avenue and Regent Street at about 3:40 a.m. Sunday to investigate a vehicle playing loud music. The officer observed Hunt in the driver's seat and could smell burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.
The officer ordered Hunt to get out, but the teen turned the vehicle on and drove toward another officer approaching him, documents state.
"(The officer) was able to move out of the way of Hunt's vehicle just in time," the court documents state. "If he had not done this, he would have been struck by the vehicle."
Police reported that Hunt raced down Regent Street, "slid through the stop sign and intersection" and hit a city garbage can along the sidewalk of the Bee Branch Creek area. Hunt then drove "down into the creek area, causing damage to the grass. The vehicle came to rest after it got stuck in the concrete riverbed and was disabled."
Hunt then ran, but he was arrested in the 2200 block of Washington St. Officer Evan Armour injured his hand during the course of the arrest. Police reported recovering marijuana from inside the vehicle.