PEOSTA, Iowa — Three people are running to become Peosta’s new mayor, including the man who last held the title.
Former Mayor Larry Mescher filed his paperwork on Friday to run for his old position. Jack Kalb and James Merten filed last week as candidates for the position.
Friday was the filing deadline for the Jan. 14 special election to fill the vacancy.
The vacancy was created when Mescher in October emailed City Council members and city staff to say he resigned — a resignation that council members chose to accept even after Mescher tried to take it back two days later.
Council members then initially signaled their intent to fill Mescher’s position via appointment, but a citizen petition with more than 100 signatures forced the special election.
The person elected to the position will hold it for the remainder of Mescher’s term, which ends in November 2021.