October sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Jason R. Harry, 44; controlled substance violation; Feb. 14, 2018; 10-year prison sentence, $1,000 fine, DNA requirement and community service.
- Spencer S. Irwin, 37; domestic assault causing injury; July 14; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Whittley R. Simmons, 30; assault causing injury; July 28; 10-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Brian G. Sutter, 36; assault causing injury; Aug. 11, 2018; seven-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Christopher D. Williams, 22; sex offender registration violation; May 8; two-year suspended prison sentence, $2,000 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Richard L. Ahlers, 49; possession of controlled substance; Aug. 5; 30-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Dean J. Boncyk, 67; two counts of first-degree harassment and one count assault causing injury; Sept. 8; 120-day jail sentence, with 95 days suspended, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Michael A. Bonz, 27; child endangerment; May 9; 120-day jail sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Curnet J. Brewer, 36; domestic assault causing injury; July 18; 60-day jail sentence, $315 fine and batterer program.
- Tony J. Criss, 34; domestic assault causing injury; June 30; 182-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, $315 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Matthew J. Grijalva, 37; child endangerment; Sept. 6; 360-day jail sentence, with 270 days suspended, $625 fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Matthew J. Grijalva, 37; domestic assault; Sept. 6; 30-day jail sentence.
- Tyrone D. Jones, 39; first-degree harassment; June 21; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, one year at a residential facility, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Anthony J. Knautz, 32; domestic assault causing bodily injury; July 7; five-year prison sentence, $750 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Dustin L. Kohnen, 23; possession of controlled substance; July 26; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
- Kara L. Laufenberg, 33; three counts of child endangerment; May 2; $625 fine and two years of probation.
- Jessica L. Martin, 33; assault; Feb. 8; 10-day jail sentence and $65 fine.
- Jesse L. Montgomery, 40; domestic assault causing injury; June 9; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Charles R. O’Hara, 42; possession of controlled substance; May 3; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine and two years of probation.
- Mark A. Otterbeck, 23; domestic assault; June 11; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Bradley C. Shickles, 39; assault causing bodily injury; July 19; 360-day jail sentence, with 300 days suspended, $315 fine and two years of probation.
- Robert R. Snead Jr., 25; domestic assault; July 22; 30-day jail sentence, with 23 days suspended, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Patrick A. Tucker Jr., 28; second-degree theft; April 22; five-year deferred judgment, five years probation and civil penalty.
- Detric L. Tye, 41; child endangerment; March 21; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Detric L. Tye, 41; second-offense domestic assault; March 21; 365-day jail sentence, with 363 days suspended, $315 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Shykeem L. Williams, 25; domestic assault causing injury; May 15; 45-day jail sentence and batterer program.
- George A. Wortley IV, 33; possession of controlled substance; Sept. 18; 20-day jail sentence, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
- Josiah M. Schadle, 34; domestic assault causing injury; March 26; 187-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, $350 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Matthew J. Brenner, 29; possession of controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Aug. 21; $750 fine and five years of probation.
- Jeffrey A. Glawe, 49; domestic assault; June 1; one-year deferred judgment and one year of probation.
- Gary D. Ritt, 55; two counts of domestic assault causing injury; May 17; 365-day jail sentence, $315 fine and DNA requirement.
- Gary D. Ritt, 55; four counts of child endangerment; May 17; two-year prison sentence, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
- Taylor D. Ballentine, 24; second-offense possession of controlled substance; Sept. 13; 10-day jail sentence, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
- Candace M. Boots, 37; second-degree harassment; Oct. 10; 30-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Kimberly L. Borgstahl, 40; assault causing injury; May 16; 180-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
- Edith L. Carey, 73; first-degree harassment; June 2; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Haley C. Cavanaugh, 19; assault; July 3; $65 fine.
- Antonio G. Conley, 34; controlled substance violation; Dec. 18; ten-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, one year residential facility, five years probation and DNA requirement.
- Michael J. Curler, 49; domestic assault causing injury; Sept. 12; 365-day jail sentence, with 325 days suspended, $315 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Patrick D. Ellis, 35; assault with intent to inflict serious injury; July 24; 365-day jail sentence, with 255 days suspended, $315 fine and two years of probation.
- Qiana M. Floyd, 38; assault; Dec. 23; 20-day jail sentence and $65 fine.
- Dane J. Freiburger, 25; second-degree burglary as a habitual offender; May 18; 15-year suspended prison sentence, one year at a residential facility, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Ronald J. Gasaway Jr., 33; domestic assault-third or subsequent offense; Jan. 9; five-year prison sentence, $750 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- London D. Gavin, 31; second-offense possession of controlled substance; Oct. 11; 365-day jail sentence, with 355 days suspended, $315 fine and two years of probation.
- Larry D. Halligan, 51; assault causing injury; Jan. 1, 2015; 180-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- David J. Hastings Jr., 40; first-degree harassment; June 14; 90-day suspended jail sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Lisa K. Klein, 54; possession of controlled substance; July 16; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
- Krystal L. Kyles, 27; assault causing injury; Dec. 1, 2017; 360-day jail sentence, with 320 days suspended, $315 fine and two years of probation.
- Jeffrey J. Merz, 57; assault; July 29; 30-day jail sentence and one year of probation.
- Joshua M. Murphy, 25; second-offense possession of a controlled substance; Aug. 23; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine and two years of probation.
- Krisie L. Reiter, 41; possession of controlled substance; Nov. 17, 2018; 10-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Larry L. Roberson, 45; controlled substance violation; June 12; 15-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, five years pf probation and DNA requirement.
- Justin P. Silvers, 35; possession of controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Sept. 8; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Robert J. Winders, 43; first-degree harassment; April 12, 2018; one-year deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Spencer S. David, 29; domestic assault; July 11; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, one year of probation and batterer program.
- Tristian J. Benson, 19; voluntary absence from custody; Sept. 16; 30-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Yolanda D. McDougal, 44; voluntary absence from custody; May 31; 60-day jail sentence and $615 fine.
- Anthony D. Miller, 35; voluntary absence from custody; Sept. 16; 365-day jail sentence, with 275 days suspended, $315 fine and two years of probation.
- Kristianna L. Miller, 35; voluntary absence from custody; Oct. 9; 365-day jail sentence.
- Justin P. Silvers, 35; voluntary absence from custody; July 9; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $315 fine.