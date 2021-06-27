For many attendees of Dubuque’s Pride Parade, Saturday represented their first ever experience with LGBTQ+ pride.
Children and families lined the streets to watch the parade, and among the participants were many young people including nearly 20 members of the George Washington Middle School Gay-Straight Alliance.
“I’ve never been to a Pride parade before and the fact that I was able to be in it was great,” eighth-grader Kelsey Ahlers said. “It was like a rush of adrenaline.”
While there have been smaller events celebrating Pride in the past, Saturday’s event was Dubuque’s first official Pride Parade. The parade started at the intersection of Fifth and Main streets and ended at the Grand River Center, where many participants stayed for a festival featuring drag performances.
Marchers included drag queens, religious groups, community organizations and other members of the community.
Volunteer Coda Freiburger said that organizers wanted to make sure to offer festivities for all ages. The festival included a kids area with inflatables and games.
“There’s a lot of the young generation that it’s their first time experiencing this,” Freiburger said.
Angie Bingaman and her children, Isla, 12, and Cora, 9, came from Platteville, Wis., to attend the parade. Isla wore a lesbian Pride flag as a cape.
“It’s important to show support for your child and let them know that they can be who they want to be and love them no matter what,” Bingaman said.
Saturday was the first Pride Parade for couple Alivia Fergus and Rachel Roen, both of Dubuque, who came to watch. Both said they believed Pride events are important for representation.
“Visibility is always important,” Fergus said. “I grew up in Ohio in a small town and we didn’t have any kind of gay Pride at all. There was no representation at all. It would have been nice to have that as a kid.”
Several members of First Congregational Church of Dubuque marched in the parade. Other church members cheered from the sidelines.
“What would Jesus do?” senior pastor Lillian Daniel said. “Jesus would stand with the queer community. We’re just trying to be faithful.”
Daniel said the congregation wants people who identify as LGBTQ+ to know that they are supported.
“We want to be explicitly welcoming of the queer community,” Daniel said. “I mean, every church says we welcome everybody, but there are churches that will welcome you as a queer person and then recommend (conversion) therapy. We just want to make it clear that is not our position. It’s important for people to know there is a safe place for them.”
The event was planned by Key City Pride, an organization founded in 2019 by partners Corey Young and Drevonte Morse, also known by stage name “Rio Suave.”
Volunteer Genesys Trujillo, who led the parade committee, said that diversity and inclusion were goals of the event.
“This was founded by two incredible men, two incredible gay, brown men, who have worked their butts off,” Trujillo said. “Our entire committee is people of color.”
Trujillo and Freiburger agreed that this year’s festivities are only the start.
“You will see us again next year and every year after that,” Trujillo said.