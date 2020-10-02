SHERRILL, Iowa — A shed fire Wednesday in Dubuque County caused an estimated $32,000 worth of damage.
Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies and members of the Sherrill and Holy Cross fire departments responded shortly after 2 p.m. to 16621 Balltown Road after the blaze was reported, according to Sheriff Joe Kennedy.
Kennedy said Thursday that property owner Mark Behnke, 61, was alerted to the fire by a postal worker.
The 40-foot-by-64-foot shed had an attached 20-foot-by-64-foot lean-to and was approximately half filled with hay bales, tools and farm equipment.
The cause of the fire is unknown, Kennedy said.
There were no reported injuries.