A downtown Dubuque bar and restaurant will change its name and ownership next week.

Larry Ikonomopoulos, owner of Skinny Maginny’s, has sold the business to Dubuque couple Chad Miller and Christina Rose Miller. The Millers will change the restaurant’s name to Baraboo’s on Main, in honor of their dog, a 7-year-old Labradoodle.

