A downtown Dubuque bar and restaurant will change its name and ownership next week.
Larry Ikonomopoulos, owner of Skinny Maginny’s, has sold the business to Dubuque couple Chad Miller and Christina Rose Miller. The Millers will change the restaurant’s name to Baraboo’s on Main, in honor of their dog, a 7-year-old Labradoodle.
The restaurant will continue to operate as Skinny Maginny’s until Sunday, Oct. 30, and Chad Miller plans to reopen it as Baraboo’s on Main on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Miller has worked in the local restaurant and bar industry for 27 years, including stints at Buffalo Wild Wings, Coconut Cove Resort in southwest Wisconsin, Dubuque Marina & Yardarm bar and grill and The Vault restaurant in Dubuque.
“I’m looking forward to (using) everything that I’ve learned in my career to express myself in my own location,” he said. “It’s always a person’s dream to be your own boss.”
Ikonomopoulos opened Skinny Maginny’s in late 2013 at 123 Main St. The bar relocated in 2018 to the first floor of 345 Main St.
Ikonomopoulos declined to provide comment for this story.
Miller said he intends to maintain many of the items on the restaurant’s current menu while also looking to introduce some new options, including draft beers and cocktails.
“Larry is a great chef, and I’ve already learned a lot from him as far as how his food is prepared to ensure that all the awesome regulars he has will continue to enjoy Skinny’s food,” Miller said.
All current staff have the opportunity to remain with the business, and Miller plans to hire several additional employees, including a chef.
“We want it to be the neighborhood tavern, (and) the staff is part of that environment,” he said.
Danielle Jacobs, executive director of Dubuque Main Street, described Skinny Maginny’s as “a great place to eat and hang out with friends.”
“We want our downtown district to be known for great food and good restaurants, and from a nightlife and cultural perspective, having different food options is wonderful for us,” she said.
Through Oct. 30, Skinny Maginny’s will be open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Beginning Nov. 3, Baraboo’s on Main will be open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, noon to 2 a.m. Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.