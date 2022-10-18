Area patrons of a pocket prairie program from Dubuque County Conservation were thrilled to learn that their small islands of native habitat had attracted the rusty-patched bumblebee, an endangered species since 2017.
The number of such bumblebees has fallen by nearly 90% since the 1990s, according to experts.
Since it started, Dubuque County Conservation's "Mowing to Monarchs" program — a collaboration with Dubuque County Master Gardeners and National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium — has restored 120,000 square feet of prairie across 200 properties. Landowners apply for the program near the end of each summer, then receive training, educational materials and plants.
The county Board of Supervisors have put $30,000 toward the project each of the last three fiscal years.
As is clear from the name, the goal of the program was to reduce the amount of monoculture grass turf in the area and attract pollinators, specifically the monarch butterfly. County Conservation Outreach Coordinator Kaytlan Moeller said it was quickly clear that insects appreciated the prairies.
"We knew participants were already seeing a lot of pollinator activity," she said. "They were even seeing a lot of nighttime action, with beetles and moths. So in areas that previously had very little biodiversity, they're starting to see life come back."
Moeller said that until this summer, though, they lacked the tool to track progress scientifically. It was then they found Bumble Bee Watch, an app from The Xerces Society of Invertebrate Conservation.
"For a while, we’ve been trying to find the right citizen science program to run along with (Mowing to Monarchs)," she said. "Bumble Bee Watch takes images people submit to experts, who identify them. Some of the participants started getting excited about it, sending pictures from their pocket prairies."
It was then that Jennifer Agee and Doug Cheever, two participants in Mowing to Monarchs, found what they thought were rusty-patched bumblebees. Both submitted pictures of their finds to experts, who confirmed them.
In both instances, the endangered bees were found on anise hyssop, a native plant included in the Mowing to Monarchs mix.
The county's Mowing to Monarchs program has drawn a waiting list of applicants each year since it opened. Moeller, though, said the rare bee news had gotten the attention of both Iowa Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
"They're finding that these little restored areas are, in fact, enough to support this native bee," she said. "So, we're hoping this opens opportunities for more outside funding."
The Fish and Wildlife Service also recently identified numerous rusty-patched bumblebees at Four Mounds, in the oak savanna restored with a $200,000 Iowa Resource Enhancement and Preservation Grant from the state to the City of Dubuque.
"It was probably the quality of the prairie that caused them to want to look in this area," said Four Mounds Conservation Manager Jay Potter. "It is really pushing us to do more of the work we've already been doing."
Should Mowing to Monarchs secure more funding to expand, Moeller said next phases are already planned, including planting mixes for shady areas or those with visibility needs, which would also help the rusty-patched bumblebee and other pollinators.
Applications for the program are closed, but Moeller recommended folks get on the waiting list soon if interested.
