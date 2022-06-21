Dubuque City Council members on Monday gave unanimous support for a proposed housing development along the Northwest Arterial, just two weeks after being divided on the project amid nearby-resident concerns.
Council members voted, 7-0, to give final approval to a request to rezone a 4-acre portion of the 80-acre development site located between Northwest Arterial and West 32nd Street from agricultural to multi-family residential.
Council members also set a new public hearing for July 5 on a request to rezone the remainder of the property from agricultural to single-family residential, with the condition that a traffic study of the development be completed.
The unanimous votes came after multiple council members at their last meeting expressed concerns about the development after hearing from neighbors of the proposed project concerned about potential negative traffic impacts. At that meeting, council members voted, 4-2, to require the traffic study in order for the single-family residential zoning request to be approved.
At Monday’s meeting, however, City Council members expressed their support for the proposal by developer Switch Homes to construct 105 single-family dwellings and two multi-residential structures.
The homes planned for the development will range in size from 925 to 1,830 square feet. The homes will use LED lighting and materials made from recycled content, come pre-wired for an electric vehicle charging station and be pre-engineered for solar panel installations.
Council member Ric Jones, who was not at the previous City Council meeting, said he believes the council made a mistake in delaying approval of the rezoning request.
“I kind of thought you guys ran this into the ditch last week, with all due respect,” Jones said. “We don’t want to be a barrier to development.”
Council Member Katy Wethal, who previously expressed concerns about the multi-family residential rezoning request, said she had reconsidered her hesitation and expressed her desire to support the project.
“This is a time and place for concerns of specific development details,” she said. “I am in favor of whatever it takes to move this forward swiftly.”
Council Member David Resnick, however, said he appreciated the council’s previous apprehension about signing off on the rezoning request amid public concerns.
“We are the elected representatives that citizens can come to when they have a reasonable request,” he said. “It’s really important for us to not forget the citizens of Dubuque in these concerns.”
Eric Lucy, who lives near the proposed development site, urged council members during the meeting to continue working to address residents’ concerns.
“We do need housing,” Lucy said. “Let’s just not be so desperate because of the times that we are in that we do the minimum.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.