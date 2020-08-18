NEW VIENNA, Iowa — Authorities said two people were hurt when a motorcycle struck a deer Wednesday afternoon in Dubuque County.
Dana J. Dettbarn, 60, and passenger Pamela J. Dett-barn, 57, both of Elkader, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of their injuries, according to a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department report obtained Monday.
The crash occurred at about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday on New Vienna Road. Authorities said Dana Dett-barn was driving a motorcycle east when a deer ran onto the roadway. The motorcycle was unable to stop and struck the animal.