GARBER, Iowa — A Clayton County man recently was sentenced to two days of jail for OWI after allegedly flipping over his son’s vehicle with a skid loader.
Chad J. Harbaugh, 45, of Garber, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Clayton County after pleading guilty to a charge of operating while intoxicated.
A related charge of domestic assault was dismissed as part of a plea deal, according to the sentencing order from Judge Alan Heavens.
As part of his sentence, Harbaugh must complete the Hawkeye Community College two-day OWI Program, which Heavens’ order states will satisfy the two-day jail requirement. Harbaugh also must serve one year of probation.
Court documents state that Clayton County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded March 20 to a residence in rural Clayton County after receiving a report of an intoxicated man “tipping cars over with a skid loader.”
Documents state that Harbaugh shoved his wife and assaulted his son, then flipped over the son’s vehicle as retribution for the son defending his mother.
Harbaugh admitted using the skid loader to flip over his son’s vehicle after consuming “at least a 12-pack of beer,” documents state. A breath test taken more than two hours after the incident showed his blood alcohol content measured 0.155% — nearly twice the legal driving limit of 0.08%.