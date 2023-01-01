John Schmidt sees himself as being part of a lengthy tapestry of local civic involvement, woven by a continuing legacy of philanthropy.
“Dubuque is an incredibly generous community,” he said. “In part, it is driven by the fact that there is a long history of families here and there is a lot of pride. You think of the people who came before, and there has been leadership and people willing to step up in this community. I think people see that and think, ‘If they can do it, I can do it.’ That creates some of the fabric of the community.”
Schmidt, 63, has become a part of the fabric of civic involvement, serving in leadership positions for a variety of charitable campaigns and nonprofit organizations, and he is the recipient of the 2022 Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award.
“John has been involved in so very many critical and impactful organizations and projects,” wrote John and Mary Gronen in nominating Schmidt to receive the award. “From the Loras College Board of Regents, to the Holy Family Catholic Schools ‘Building on Faith’ campaign, to the board of directors for Stonehill Franciscan Services, to his most recent and continued involvement in the rehabilitation of the former St. Mary’s campus into what we now know as Steeple Square, John is an outstanding leader for philanthropic efforts in the Dubuque community.”
The Gronens wrote that they could list more of Schmidt’s accomplishments.
“But we want to focus more on how John goes about his philanthropic work,” they wrote. “It is done with a sharp mind, with keen planning and with humility.”
The Gronens described Schmidt as possessing “incredible business and leadership skills.”
“He is approachable, always willing to lend a hand, the first to volunteer when asked, is so very community driven and has a unique ability to build a team and inspire them over long periods of time,” they wrote.
‘APPROACHABLE’ AND ‘SELF-DEPRECATING’
Born and raised in Dubuque as one of five siblings, Schmidt was educated in the city’s Catholic schools, including St. Anthony School and Wahlert Catholic High School.
“Then, I graduated from the University of Northern Iowa,” he said. “From there, I went to Des Moines for two years, with what is now KPMG, which is a public accounting firm.”
Schmidt returned to Dubuque in 1984 to work as at Dubuque Bank & Trust. He spent 28 years at the bank and its holding company, now known as HTLF.
“I was vice president of finance and the chief financial officer, and then, I was the president of Dubuque Bank & Trust from 2000 to 2004,” he said. “Then, I worked at the holding company from 2004 to 2013.”
Schmidt has served as chairman of the HTLF board for the past nine months.
“I’ve served 22 years on the board,” he said.
Schmidt has spent slightly more than nine years at A.Y. McDonald Industries, where he is currently senior vice president and chief financial officer.
“John is the rare combination of high-level financial intellect, strong work ethic and, most importantly, humility,” according to Rob McDonald, CEO of A.Y. McDonald.
Rob McDonald’s comments were included in nominating papers submitted by Dupaco Community Credit Union President and CEO Joe Hearn, 2017 First Citizen recipient Bob Hoefer and 2020 First Citizen recipient Judy Wolf.
“His approachable style and self-deprecating nature make him a leader whom his coworkers are naturally drawn to,” according to Rob McDonald. “John’s ‘people first’ attitude goes a long way in our family business and makes him that much more successful in his endeavors as he collaborates with his coworkers to accomplish great things.”
‘IT’S BEEN A LONGTIME PASSION’
Among the areas that Schmidt has devoted his civic efforts is local education, including Dubuque’s Catholic schools.
“It’s been a longtime passion,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt and his wife, Donna, were among the co-chairpersons of the “Building on Faith” capital campaign for Holy Family Caholic Schools. The campaign resulted in the construction of Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School in 2006.
“I think that was an important step to take,” Schmidt said. “Putting that school on the same campus as Wahlert provided a good lift and some stability to the organization.”
Schmidt isn’t the only member of his family connected to the school system. One sister, Carol Truegg, is a former administrator of Holy Family. Another, Margaret Welter, taught in the system.
“Holy Family is an important part of this community. I think it does some very important service,” Schmidt said. “It’s worthy of all of our time to support.”
Schmidt also served on the Loras College Board of Regents for about 12 years.
“I had family that had gone there, but I think, more importantly, Loras is an important part of this community — like the other colleges,” he said. “We are so lucky to have the colleges we have here. It’s just another way that this community is different and better as a result.”
The 2018 First Citizen recipient, Loras College President Jim Collins, described Schmidt as “an amazing, active leader,” in nominating documents.
Schmidt is credited with providing the leadership required for the Loras Legacy Ball event. The inaugural ball, held in 2017, raised $250,000, according to nominating documents.
“I think Loras is something worth preserving,” Schmidt said. “It makes a great impact on the community. It’s an asset to this community.”
‘A LOT OF CAPABLE PEOPLE OUT THERE’
Schmidt’s initial involvement with local civic work began upon his return to Dubuque in 1984, with an association with a local service club.
“I did a variety of things with the Optimists,” Schmidt said. “After that, there were just a variety of opportunities that were given to me.”
Schmidt joined the board of directors of Stonehill Franciscan Services in 1992.
“What a growth opportunity for me,” he said. “We built (senior living community) Assisi Village. We did a lot of good things.”
Schmidt also served as president of the board and raised funds for Dubuque Museum of Art. He served on the DRA board, on which he also served a stint as president.
“There were times I was on multiple boards and probably stretched a little too thin,” he said. “Then, you begin to question yourself, ‘Am I making the impact that I should?’ In all cases, I made the contribution I could make, and then, I needed to let other people come in. There are a lot of capable people out there. It’s amazing, if you let people step up, how well they do. It was never just me. Whether it be work or charitable endeavors, I’ve always had capable people to assist me, covering my shortfalls.”
‘YOU GET MORE OUT OF IT THAN YOU PUT INTO IT’
The nominating documents submitted by Hearn, Hoefer and Wolf noted that Schmidt has been involved with the Steeple Square renovation project of the former St. Mary’s Catholic Parish property since its onset about a decade ago.
“His enthusiastic personality and ability to motivate others has been instrumental in Steeple Square raising over $15 million for a project that has repurposed a historic campus into transitional housing, a much-needed child care center, vocational training space and a unique venue for both private and community events,” nominating documents state.
Schmidt described Steeple Square as a grass-roots effort with numerous contributors.
“What a great community project that has become,” he said. “It’s been another reinforcement of the generosity of the community.”
Schmidt said much of his civic involvement represents reinvestment in the community.
“Whether it be a business, a philanthropic organization or a community, you always have to be reinvesting in what you have,” he said.
Schmidt credits his family for enabling him to give his time to civic matters.
“My wife and children have always been supportive of my efforts,” he said. “You find yourself going to a lot of meetings and balancing a lot of things.”
Schmidt recommends becoming involved in the community.
“You get more out of it than you put into it — in all cases,” he said. “It’s mutually beneficial, but I think I have benefitted more than I have given.”
Schmidt’s advice for getting started in volunteering is simple.
“With the number of nonprofits out there, they are always looking for board members, so just ask,” he said. “Board membership is two things: a commitment of time and potentially money, but more often than not, more time than money. If you ask around, people will say, ‘I have something you might be interested in.’ Don’t be afraid to ask and take that first step.”
