The sudden thunder of drumbeats drew the attention of Dubuque Senior High School graduates and their guests to the stage on Dalzell Field on Saturday.
A chorus of cheers followed as the Senior drumline performed to kick off the graduation ceremony. The crowd kept up their enthusiasm throughout the event as members of the audience cheered on their graduates.
Guests at the event sought shade from the sun and picked seats on the bleachers to avoid the field. The temperature was just under 90 degrees before the ceremony started, and school administrators shouted as crowds entered the venue that the temperature on the field was much warmer than what they felt in line.
As Senior graduates readied for the ceremony to begin, the Telegraph Herald asked them about their favorite high school memory.
- "I liked going to sporting events and watching the whole school come together to support each other." -- Morgan Hesselbacher
- "Spending time with my friends and my favorite teacher, Mrs. Prine. She was not only a teacher, but a friend." -- Malikah Hollins
- "When you were having an argument, you went racing down the hallways and were running around in a circle. Whoever won the race won the argument. Those were probably my favorite memories." --Mitchell Reimer
- "Going to all the basketball and football games and being a part of the student section and the Nasty Nation (social media account)." -- Breann Grant
- "We went to Spain on a class trip, and that was my favorite memory. We got to travel and got to experience a different culture." -- Jess Dix
- "Getting involved in extracurricular activities and getting the chance to meet a lot of great people." --Samantha Barklow
- "Our Spanish class was really fun. We always played a lot of fun games." -- Jadyn Welborn
- "Really going out of my comfort zone and meeting new people in all my extracurriculars." -- Amber Schute
- "Probably playing all of the (intracity) sports and being part of a team. I played volleyball, basketball, and run track and field." -- Bridget Weber
- "Mine was going down to state in basketball (last year) and playing in the championship game and getting to do a lot of bonding with the team." -- Josh Wiepert