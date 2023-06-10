Manchester Dog Park
The future Manchester Dog Park is planned for 525 S. Brewer St.

 Mike Putz

MANCHESTER, Iowa — A committee looking to complete the planned dog park in Manchester needs more volunteers and more money if man’s best friend is going to be roaming the park anytime soon.

Manchester Dog Park will be at 525 S. Brewer St., west of the city’s compost site and wastewater treatment site.

