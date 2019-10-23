MANCHESTER, Iowa — A former Manchester City Council member is seeking a return trip to the board, challenging the Ward 1 incumbent in the community’s only contested race.
Retired teacher John Curran will take on incumbent Dean Sherman in the Nov. 5 general election. The top vote-getter will secure a four-year term on the six-person board.
The Manchester Press, the Telegraph Herald’s sister publication, asked each candidate to share his reasons for running.
DEAN SHERMAN (incumbent) Tell us a little about yourself and what motivated you to run for office.
“I graduated from Edgewood-Colesburg Consolidated School and attended Kirkwood Community College. In 1967, I joined the (military), serving four years. Upon moving to Manchester in 1971, I worked at Henderson Manufacturing and then the United States Postal Service for 32 years, retiring in 2002. During this time, (wife) Jackie and I purchased and remodeled two homes while raising our three children. We started the Sherman Pumpkin Farm in the early ’80s, providing affordable fall activities, and continue to run our business 38 years later.
“In 1984, I was asked to serve on the Manchester Park Board. In 1987, I began my council experience, serving for two terms. I returned to the council in 2008. During this time, I have served on the Delaware County Solid Waste Commission, Wellhead Protection Team, Manchester NICC/UIU Center Board, Airport Committee, the Forestry Committee, and presently am the chairman of the Delaware County Economic Development Corp.”
What do you think is the most important issue that Manchester is currently facing?
“Manchester faces many of the same challenges as other rural communities. After the Good to Great organization studied the needs of our community in 2008, it became apparent that we need to work harder to address quality-of-life issues. These include jobs, housing availability and adequate workforce. The city has continued to work with the public and civic organizations to provide a skate board park, Academic Booster Club, NICC center and the whitewater park. We must continue existing efforts to maintain a solid infrastructure and financial responsibility. This will help to make Manchester continue to provide a vibrant economy and quality of life.”
JOHN CURRAN Tell us a little about yourself and what motivated you to run for office.
“Many (Manchester residents) know me as a 30-year social studies teacher at West Delaware schools teaching American history, American government, and sociology.
“I have decided to run for the First Ward Council position because I believe it is time for new thinking for the future of Manchester. (I have) eight years previous experience on the Manchester City Council (1996-2003).”
What do you think is the most important issue that Manchester is currently facing?
“I believe the main issue for the future of Manchester is our appetite for spending on wishes and not on necessities, such as infrastructure needs, i.e. water, sewer, streets, etc. An example would be (a proposal to spend) $2.6 million on a city shop, when an adequate building could be built for $500,000 to $700,000. (The city’s) debt (load) was at $2.4 million in 2005. This has skyrocketed to (more than $11 million).
“While I can’t promise to lower taxes, I will do my best to keep spending in check, hoping that this will keep the tax burden lower for us average folks, while concentrating on needs versus wants. I also promise to keep the citizens of Manchester informed when issues that affect them are up for consideration by means of a website or Facebook, not buried in legal notices in the Manchester Press, which are very hard to find and read.”